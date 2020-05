Video: Garage Training Exercises with Coach Dee

Garage training - Lower Body

In our reality of staying at home as gyms are still closed, here's a unique, "train live with coach Dee," garage-training-series designed with "equipment" you can find around your garage, home and amongst your bike parts. Because if you're like me over these last eight weeks your garage has been organized and re-organized a few times so I'm sure you'll be able to find some of the items needed for these workouts!All you need is:1- Bucket, small trash can or even suitcase2- Some kind of weight like rocks, sand or water3- 16-ounce water bottles4- 36-ounce water bottles or milk jugs5- inner tubes with old grips6- Two pieces of cardboard7- Handlebars, stick or broomstick8- Jumprope or ropeNow, go for a run, a quick ride or do your favorite dynamic warm-up and be sure to do any stretches that apply to your body's specific needs. You have a few choices on these two, ten-minute programs... do one after a ride and alternate after each time your ride. OR, do both upper and lower together to make up your workout for the day. I suggest performing each program twice a week in whichever manner works best for you and your training schedule and be sure to work within your limits.So grab some water, the equipment in the list above, and click on each video to join me in my garage to do an actual workout!Do these 10 exercises back to back for one minute each. Rest 60-90 seconds then repeat 2-3 times.1. Squats w/water bottle OH presses2. Planks with side leg hops3. Bucket farmer carries (suitcase)4. Plank with bike tube pulls5. Multi-directional lunge6. Prone cobras- both legs and arms7. Waste bucket deadlifts8. Sumo squat door open squats9. Jump rope or imaginary10. Back lunge with water bottle curlsDo these 10 exercises back to back for one minute each. Rest 60-90 seconds then repeat 2-3 times.1. Push Ups2. Waste bucket/bucket rows3. Cardboard sliders4. Bike tube DH position presses5. Side plank w/knee and elbow touches6. DBL tube pulls from top of door7. Water Bottle lateral raises8. Bike ARM ergometer9. DBL Tube Curls10. Water bottle kickbacksTry to get in two to three gym training sessions per week. You can try a schedule similar to this:Monday - OffTuesday - Gym day - do this circuitWednesday - Ride, LSDThursday - Gym day - do this circuit (or any of the prior two) and whatever elseFriday - Off or Skills daySaturday - Gym day - do this circuit, then go ride or visa-versSunday - Big ride dayDon't forget how important rest days are. This is when you give your body and brain the chance to accept and absorb the stress you have imposed upon it during your training sessions. You do not improve while training, it's rest that allows you to improve. Be smart. Rest.Coach Dee has been a coach for 30 years and is an ambassador for @yeticycles and trainer to many pro's and amateurs worldwide. He's used his MTB training programs to train for and win two championships as a Masters racer in the @BigMtnEnduro series.Check out Enduro MTB Training's newly designed website for a training program that will fit your needs so you can take your riding to the next level!