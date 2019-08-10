Video: Garbanzo DH RAW - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 10, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  



Crankworx Whistler 2019 kicks off with the legendary Garbanzo DH race. 15 minutes of brutal bike park downhill and over 1000m of vertical descending.




Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Raw Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
106292 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
79976 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
75520 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
64890 views
Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019
57182 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
53011 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2019
51130 views
First Ride: The 2020 Kona Process 134 CR Has a Full Carbon Frame & 29" Wheels
50498 views

1 Comment

Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016124
Mobile Version of Website