Video: Garbanzo DH RAW - Crankworx Whistler 2019
Aug 10, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Crankworx Whistler 2019 kicks off with the legendary Garbanzo DH race. 15 minutes of brutal bike park downhill and over 1000m of vertical descending.
Upduro
(26 mins ago)
The color grading on the video is just as raw.
Is it supposed to look that washed out?
Trails look gnarly though.
