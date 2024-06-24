Video: Gates Wants To Change Downhill | The Belted Purse

When Gates Carbon Drive announced their €100,000 bounty for being the first to win an elite downhill World Cup aboard a bike with one of their belt drives, it certainly garnered attention. In this series, we're looking at different racers currently on bikes equipped with their belts and who are eligible for the prize.
Taylor Vernon is the first rider in focus. Vernon's career has seen some high moments, such as a successful junior career, national wins, and a podium at Red Bull Hardline, but it's also seen some low moments, such as a horror crash that threatened to derail it entirely.
Why yes Amy, in fact it has. I had a $1,000,000 wager with a friend that I could qualify and win a World Cup last year. If I did he owed me a cool mill, if I didn’t, I had to buy him a beer of his choice. So really, that 100k is not all that impressive compared to what my friend had on the line.
Frameworks Pinion Gates bike for Asa and he’s going to rip it!
Don't give Norrona or 7mesh any ideas