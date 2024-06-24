Video: Gates Wants To Change Downhill | The Belted Purse

This episode of The Belted Purse was made in partnership with Gates Carbon Drive.

When Gates Carbon Drive announced their €100,000 bounty for being the first to win an elite downhill World Cup aboard a bike with one of their belt drives, it certainly garnered attention. In this series, we're looking at different racers currently on bikes equipped with their belts and who are eligible for the prize.Taylor Vernon is the first rider in focus. Vernon's career has seen some high moments, such as a successful junior career, national wins, and a podium at Red Bull Hardline, but it's also seen some low moments, such as a horror crash that threatened to derail it entirely.