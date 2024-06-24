Powered by Outside

Video: Gates Wants To Change Downhill | The Belted Purse

Jun 24, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

When Gates Carbon Drive announced their €100,000 bounty for being the first to win an elite downhill World Cup aboard a bike with one of their belt drives, it certainly garnered attention. In this series, we're looking at different racers currently on bikes equipped with their belts and who are eligible for the prize.

Taylor Vernon is the first rider in focus. Vernon's career has seen some high moments, such as a successful junior career, national wins, and a podium at Red Bull Hardline, but it's also seen some low moments, such as a horror crash that threatened to derail it entirely.

18 Comments
  • 6 1
 I mean, as cool as this is, I think the racer is much more important than the drivetrain. I don't think Gates is going to be paying anyone, and they know that.
  • 2 0
 came here to post this. Gwin won with no chain lol.
  • 1 0
 It can be interpreted different ways but even Dak said that it's a "safe bargain" to raise awareness. Which I took the same way as you, they don't expect a scenario where they pay out.
  • 1 0
 @skierdud89: Haha I typed my comment before getting to his part. He was so nice about it. I love Dak.
  • 1 0
 isnt the point of these drivetrains that they improve suspension performance? It's not really about the pedaling
  • 1 0
 As long as they can properly support the product, which in Canada for the last 10+ years hasn't been the case in any way and they've often left customers and shops SOL in my experience, maybe they could. But until then..... I guess they'll either all in or they're not
  • 1 0
 Aimi Kenyon: “Has there ever been that sort of money bet on a bike winning a World Cup? Has that ever happened before?”

Why yes Amy, in fact it has. I had a $1,000,000 wager with a friend that I could qualify and win a World Cup last year. If I did he owed me a cool mill, if I didn’t, I had to buy him a beer of his choice. So really, that 100k is not all that impressive compared to what my friend had on the line.
  • 1 0
 The entire premise of this is quite silly. No one contests that a belt drive is more efficient than a chain drive. Belts suffer mostly from the fact that they can't be used on a derailleur and are forced into a gearbox design. Since gearboxes are so much less efficient than derailleurs the advantages of the belt are not great enough to overcome the efficiency issues that the gearbox adds in. To add to the irrelevance of the whole challenge, their point would be better proven in a more pedal heavy discipline such as XC or enduro. By winning an XC race you could prove that the belt systems can be as efficient or better than a traditional derailleur system. An enduro win may prove that a gearbox and belt system is more reliable and consistent due to less dropped chains or smashed derailleurs. If they wanted to sell me on this style of system I would want to see an enduro racer ride all the EWS races without changing any of the relevant drivetrain components between events. Show me that a single belt and gearbox can survive the entirety of an EWS season with no replacement parts. That would make me interested. A downhill race proves very little.
  • 2 0
 Does a junior race count?
Frameworks Pinion Gates bike for Asa and he’s going to rip it!
  • 2 0
 Belt Purse. Fashionable AF.
  • 1 0
 I would add a Gates belt to my fit if I could.
  • 2 0
 The $100,000 fanny pack

Don't give Norrona or 7mesh any ideas
  • 2 1
 Whoop should grant the same purse to any athlete able to hit 190+bpm on a race run.
  • 1 0
 should be in enduro imo. why add a cash prize to a discipline where you pedal the least of all other disciplines.
  • 1 0
 The Belt and Trail Initiative
  • 1 0
 Cool, but this is going to be a short series!
  • 2 0
 Daprela should buy one
  • 1 0
 don't know if that's the sort of publicity they're looking for!







