Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Gearing & Line Choice Tips To Help Make Climbing Easier
Mar 4, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We're back with more climbing tips. This time, Christina Chappetta elaborates on proper gearing techniques and how to pick lines for the climb.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
How Tos
Christina Chappetta
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
115932 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
69779 views
Interview: Rachel Atherton on Her Pregnancy & Plans for the Future
65596 views
Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic
52593 views
Round Up: Custom Setup Tricks from World Cup & EWS Races
51186 views
Adidas Releases a Clipless Version of the Classic Samba Sneaker for Cycling Hypebeasts
50102 views
The Hammerhead 360 is a Vibration Damping Stem
49848 views
Ed Masters Breaks Pelvis In New Zealand National Champs
49210 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
Narro2
(34 mins ago)
the prize for doing climbs is the friends we make along the way
[Reply]
2
0
AndrewFleming
(15 mins ago)
deepest comment on PB ever
[Reply]
3
0
Arierep
(13 mins ago)
Upvoted. Doing shrooms and commenting on PB sure is a winning combo
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(9 mins ago)
#themoreyouknow
[Reply]
4
0
anybodyseengeorge
(37 mins ago)
I feel like this was kind of a given, " Uhm duh", but
#content
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(4 mins ago)
1) I always need tips on technique.
2) ...blah...yada...blah...FITNESS...blah...wait...ffs.
3) My heart rate has made addicts out of my legs. What is this "air-oh-bick"? TAKE THE ACID!
[Reply]
1
0
querent
(21 mins ago)
Look how long her bike is in the thumbnail. No bmx start gate max power plus more rear tire traction available. Not that that’s everything
[Reply]
6
4
sdaly
(35 mins ago)
Tips to make climbing easier 1 - buy an ebike
[Reply]
1
0
Lukefuelex
(34 mins ago)
e-caliber??? vs riding up dh wordl cup tracks
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(7 mins ago)
Is Levy at "Curling Camp" again? He should be doing this one...with Wade Simmons.
[Reply]
1
1
RobinHoodOnBikes
(39 mins ago)
Or you can buy a automated shifting motor for Effigear/Valeo if you need to put your brain on the ground
[Reply]
1
0
DAN-ROCKS
(26 mins ago)
crank pound
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007411
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
2) ...blah...yada...blah...FITNESS...blah...wait...ffs.
3) My heart rate has made addicts out of my legs. What is this "air-oh-bick"? TAKE THE ACID!
Post a Comment