Video: Gearing & Line Choice Tips To Help Make Climbing Easier

Mar 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


We're back with more climbing tips. This time, Christina Chappetta elaborates on proper gearing techniques and how to pick lines for the climb.





Posted In:
Videos How Tos Christina Chappetta


12 Comments

  • 7 0
 the prize for doing climbs is the friends we make along the way
  • 2 0
 deepest comment on PB ever
  • 3 0
 Upvoted. Doing shrooms and commenting on PB sure is a winning combo
  • 2 0
 #themoreyouknow
  • 4 0
 I feel like this was kind of a given, " Uhm duh", but #content
  • 1 0
 1) I always need tips on technique.

2) ...blah...yada...blah...FITNESS...blah...wait...ffs.

3) My heart rate has made addicts out of my legs. What is this "air-oh-bick"? TAKE THE ACID!
  • 1 0
 Look how long her bike is in the thumbnail. No bmx start gate max power plus more rear tire traction available. Not that that’s everything
  • 6 4
 Tips to make climbing easier 1 - buy an ebike
  • 1 0
 e-caliber??? vs riding up dh wordl cup tracks
  • 1 0
 Is Levy at "Curling Camp" again? He should be doing this one...with Wade Simmons.
  • 1 1
 Or you can buy a automated shifting motor for Effigear/Valeo if you need to put your brain on the ground
  • 1 0
 crank pound

Post a Comment



