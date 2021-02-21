Video: Gee & Dan Atherton Go Searching for Airtime in Dyfi Bike Park

Feb 21, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesMore airtime equals more trees! Gee and Dan take on Dyfi Bike Park's 50 hits for Endura.

Endura will plant 100 trees for every second off the ground that the boys notch up - find out how they get on. The Athertons


2 Comments

  • 2 2
 Wow first comment.
  • 1 1
 Think you should edit that to first most worthless comment

