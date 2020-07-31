Video: Gee and Dan Atherton Go Sky High on Another New Trail at Dyfi Bike Park

Jul 31, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesAnother brand new track in Dyfi Bike Park, El Hippo has got to be one of the best tracks there now! Berms, Hips and natural, flowing sections! Dan and Gee take you down the run. Atherton Racing


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dan Atherton Gee Atherton


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 That trail looks crazy fun and crazy fast!!!
  • 2 0
 Loving the gopro hero 1 footage!
  • 1 0
 Going in 2 weeks....cannot wait to get on Friday fails.....
  • 1 0
 looking good!

