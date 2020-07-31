Pinkbike.com
Video: Gee and Dan Atherton Go Sky High on Another New Trail at Dyfi Bike Park
Jul 31, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Another brand new track in Dyfi Bike Park, El Hippo has got to be one of the best tracks there now! Berms, Hips and natural, flowing sections! Dan and Gee take you down the run.
—
Atherton Racing
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Dan Atherton
Gee Atherton
4 Comments
2
0
smokingblues
(32 mins ago)
That trail looks crazy fun and crazy fast!!!
[Reply]
2
0
curtaincarot
(18 mins ago)
Loving the gopro hero 1 footage!
[Reply]
1
0
endorium
(32 mins ago)
Going in 2 weeks....cannot wait to get on Friday fails.....
[Reply]
1
0
TurboTorsten
(28 mins ago)
looking good!
[Reply]
