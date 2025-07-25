Pinkbike.com
Video: Gee Atherton & Ronan Dunne's Course Preview for Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025
Jul 25, 2025
by
Ed Spratt
55 Comments
Red Bull Hardline 2025 course preview with Ronan Dunne and Gee Atherton.
—
Red Bull Bike
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Hardline
Red Bull
Gee Atherton
Ronan Dunne
Hardline 2025
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Score
Time
Who Faved
129
6
gtill9000
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:37)
I prefer hardline over rampage
20
53
pisgahgnar
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:38)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
OK? They are completely different types of events. You prefer racing over freeride and tricks. Noted.
17
6
likeittacky
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:02)
@pisgahgnar
: You are missing the main point. Read between the lines.
12
0
fartymarty
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:52)
1000%
26
7
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:40)
I prefer either over listening to Rik in the World Cups.
23
0
onemanarmy
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:40)
The nice part is there's no bad judging. You win or you don't.
3
4
mariomtblt
(Jul 25, 2025 at 14:53)
are they happening on the same day?
13
5
RickRossovich
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 17:32)
I love the camaraderie at Hardline. Rampage is so cliquish and proprietary with old timers hoarding the best lines.
89
1
Antoniosini
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:38)
Can we just take a minute to mention Gee is 40 years old?!? Good God man. Thank you for making us old guys feel like we still have a chance. (Even though we definitely don't.)
[Reply]
69
0
gnarnaimo
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:45)
40 years old, and has suffered, on multiple occasions, injuries and accidents that would be career ending and life changing for the vast majority of us. Gee is an absolute machine.
24
0
LDP12
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:04)
The Athertons are an extraordinary family
15
0
sino428
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:43)
@gnarnaimo
: yea it’s definitely the comeback from injury that is the most impressive thing to me. I’m in my 40s and still ride, snowboard, and play other sports almost as well now as I ever have (although recovery is a little slower).
But those injuries he’s come back from are just insane. I have no idea how he’s done it.
3
0
tacklingdummy
(Jul 25, 2025 at 15:07)
@LDP12
: I met both Gee and Rachel briefly at the Sea Otter and talked with them about the Atherton bikes. They are super cool and down to earth.
2
0
RevedOut
(Jul 25, 2025 at 15:46)
Gee clips back in mid air…. Savage!
1
2
DoubleCrownAddict
(Jul 25, 2025 at 23:13)
Would love to see him do a Rampage comeback, Benders jaw drop, and a motorcycle lead-in to huck the Grand Canyon all by the age of 42. Bucket list stuff.
1
2
DGWW
(Jul 28, 2025 at 11:21)
@LDP12
: Agree, most people with family wealth just waste their time buying fancy cars and stuff.
34
1
Tormy
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:54)
Those drone shots of them on the top section gives a whole new perspective.
2
0
Bomberone
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:15)
a wonderful nasty track this is! BazBaz!
3
0
BetterRide
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 16:39)
Yeah, I hope they use some of that during the race. I've been watching Hardline since the beginning and I never realized how steep some of those sections are.
16
0
john260164
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:12)
is that Ronan's bike bottoming out at the back I can hear?
2
0
betobi
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:19)
I thought the same! This or his mass tuned dampers :-)
2
2
joehollindrake
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:23)
It definitely sounds like it, but these guys biked are so dialed that surely its something else.
The camera mount, maybe?
6
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:32)
I think so...every POV with Ronan his bike seems to be doing that...
6
0
IntoTheEverflow
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:45)
Maybe a dumb question, but I know nothing about suspension.
Should bottoming out always be avoided?
Or can it be a viable strategy to bottom out at one point, but have better working suspension on the rest of the track?
5
0
lukemc
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:55)
It's crazy to me that his bike setup is like this. It seems to bottom out on every hard hit, I noticed in the W/C too.
9
1
MikeGruhler
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:07)
@IntoTheEverflow
: nothing wrong with bottoming out a few times on a run. You want to be using as much travel as possible always. Jordi from fox mentioned this in a video once, not bottoming out means your not using all of the available travel. You don't want to do it every hit but it should happen more then once on a race run.
3
1
bok-CZ
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:34)
@IntoTheEverflow
: this track is a terrible mess to tune the suspension for, but yeah you are right, depends on preferences, some like to have some reserve for “insurance" for unexpected huge hits
7
2
Deep-Friar
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:39)
Its his tire hitting his seat at full compression.
6
1
DylanJM77
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:51)
I mean I'm not sure you can avoid bottoming out with the size of some of the features. If you set your suspension up to not bottom out on those features it's probably gonna feel like ass everywhere else.
2
0
lukemc
FL
(Jul 30, 2025 at 12:14)
@MikeGruhler
: His bike is noticeably different (louder bottom outs) than most other bikes. Also sounds like his tire hits seat tube or seat, something that shouldn't happen on full compression with modern bikes.
1
0
MikeGruhler
(Aug 1, 2025 at 5:49)
@lukemc
: every bike is different, his tire possibly hitting his seat is more a problem with his personal setup. You wouldn't hear if it rubbed his frame and just cause someone thinks it's loud at bottom out means nothing. Every frame transmits sounds differently, if it was a serious problem his team would have delt with it already. Pretty sure they know more then a bunch of armchair engineers.
12
1
riderseyemtb
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:52)
Insane footage!!!!! Love the back and forth between the POV and the aerial. Commentary back and forth is rad too... Can't wait till Sunday!!!
9
0
bigtim
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:37)
So, that's what we call a blue flow trail, yeah? Or is it verging on red?
22
0
garrettstories
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:11)
I believe this trail is rated "Plaid"
5
0
ridedigrepeat
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:32)
@garrettstories
: Approaching Ludicrous Speed!
2
0
loicbruhknee
(Jul 25, 2025 at 13:13)
They brake for no-one
1
0
gnarnaimo
(Jul 25, 2025 at 15:27)
@ridedigrepeat
: Too fast, too furious, too fast for y'all!
4
0
stiingya
(Jul 25, 2025 at 9:42)
It's like a whole other sport!
Like I would probably ride 1-2% of that course!!! And probably drag my brakes the whole time...
And I wouldn't even want to hike down some of that, shit...
It's like that's the NFL and I used to play little league and things have progressed so much they had to move me down to pee wee football and even then I'm sitting on the bench!!!
But I still have fun!
6
0
tacklingdummy
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:46)
They are talking the entire time like they are on a Sunday stroll. Also, not sure how they keep their tires inflated.
5
0
onemanarmy
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:41)
It's wild that this looks gnarly but that view actually minimizes much of it. That stuff is WAY gnarlier than it looks and it looks gnarly.
5
0
TheR
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 8:58)
Man, much respect for the guys who can ride that course. Much of it looks like an absolute nightmare.
4
2
Deep-Friar
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:38)
Dear RedBull. You probably don't read comments on pinkbike and I don't blame you. But if you do, PLEASE don't use drone footage like you do at :19s in. The eye in the sky shots don't do anything justice. The compression at :29s is massive, but because the riders look like ants on screen they might as well have bunny hopped off a curb.
2
0
TOMMY-T-one
(Jul 25, 2025 at 16:16)
pppppppppth,much like my pootle around the surrey hills on Sunday morning before stopping off at Peaslake shops for coffee and a cheese straw or 2 and then off again for more surrey Gnar! I was lying I don't ride on Sundays, Church you see,
5
0
steezysam
FL
(Jul 25, 2025 at 7:40)
[Reply]
2
1
2
0
RobertBro
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:34)
Didn’t catch that Jet fly over.
1
0
blackke17
(Jul 25, 2025 at 12:36)
sick Ride along! let's go GEE!!!
1
0
sanchofula
(Jul 25, 2025 at 19:07)
Awesome course , Gee is god 👍
1
0
boozed
(Jul 25, 2025 at 20:12)
Uhh why is there a fighter jet in the thumbnail
1
0
Huwie
(Jul 26, 2025 at 4:33)
The site is in a valley used by the RAF to train fighter jet pilots in low level flying. The jets are lower than the top of the hill and you can clearly see the pilots. If you're lucky they'll wave at you.
1
0
boozed
(Jul 27, 2025 at 0:14)
Okay but there isn't one in the video
1
0
mattoutandabout
(Jul 26, 2025 at 1:38)
Great difference in POV between headcam and cockcam...
1
0
lastminutetech
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:14)
Top wood section gone?
3
0
sino428
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:52)
Yea they put in a new top section last year and got rid of the upper woods along with the cannon and moto jump.
1
1
Hestonflibottom
(Jul 25, 2025 at 10:42)
Good job G was there to translate
