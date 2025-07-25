Powered by Outside

Video: Gee Atherton & Ronan Dunne's Course Preview for Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 25, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

Red Bull Hardline 2025 course preview with Ronan Dunne and Gee Atherton.


Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Hardline Red Bull Gee Atherton Ronan Dunne Hardline 2025


 I prefer hardline over rampage
  • 2053
flag pisgahgnar FL (Jul 25, 2025 at 7:38) (Below Threshold)
 OK? They are completely different types of events. You prefer racing over freeride and tricks. Noted.
  • 176
 @pisgahgnar: You are missing the main point. Read between the lines.
  • 120
 1000%
  • 267
 I prefer either over listening to Rik in the World Cups.
  • 230
 The nice part is there's no bad judging. You win or you don't.
  • 34
 are they happening on the same day?
  • 135
 I love the camaraderie at Hardline. Rampage is so cliquish and proprietary with old timers hoarding the best lines.
  • 891
 Can we just take a minute to mention Gee is 40 years old?!? Good God man. Thank you for making us old guys feel like we still have a chance. (Even though we definitely don't.)
  • 690
 40 years old, and has suffered, on multiple occasions, injuries and accidents that would be career ending and life changing for the vast majority of us. Gee is an absolute machine.
  • 240
 The Athertons are an extraordinary family
  • 150
 @gnarnaimo: yea it’s definitely the comeback from injury that is the most impressive thing to me. I’m in my 40s and still ride, snowboard, and play other sports almost as well now as I ever have (although recovery is a little slower).

But those injuries he’s come back from are just insane. I have no idea how he’s done it.
  • 30
 @LDP12: I met both Gee and Rachel briefly at the Sea Otter and talked with them about the Atherton bikes. They are super cool and down to earth.
  • 20
 Gee clips back in mid air…. Savage!
  • 12
 Would love to see him do a Rampage comeback, Benders jaw drop, and a motorcycle lead-in to huck the Grand Canyon all by the age of 42. Bucket list stuff.
  • 12
 @LDP12: Agree, most people with family wealth just waste their time buying fancy cars and stuff.
  • 341
 Those drone shots of them on the top section gives a whole new perspective.
  • 20
 a wonderful nasty track this is! BazBaz!
  • 30
 Yeah, I hope they use some of that during the race. I've been watching Hardline since the beginning and I never realized how steep some of those sections are.
  • 160
 is that Ronan's bike bottoming out at the back I can hear?
  • 20
 I thought the same! This or his mass tuned dampers :-)
  • 22
 It definitely sounds like it, but these guys biked are so dialed that surely its something else.
The camera mount, maybe?
  • 60
 I think so...every POV with Ronan his bike seems to be doing that...
  • 60
 Maybe a dumb question, but I know nothing about suspension.

Should bottoming out always be avoided?
Or can it be a viable strategy to bottom out at one point, but have better working suspension on the rest of the track?
  • 50
 It's crazy to me that his bike setup is like this. It seems to bottom out on every hard hit, I noticed in the W/C too.
  • 91
 @IntoTheEverflow: nothing wrong with bottoming out a few times on a run. You want to be using as much travel as possible always. Jordi from fox mentioned this in a video once, not bottoming out means your not using all of the available travel. You don't want to do it every hit but it should happen more then once on a race run.
  • 31
 @IntoTheEverflow: this track is a terrible mess to tune the suspension for, but yeah you are right, depends on preferences, some like to have some reserve for “insurance" for unexpected huge hits
  • 72
 Its his tire hitting his seat at full compression.
  • 61
 I mean I'm not sure you can avoid bottoming out with the size of some of the features. If you set your suspension up to not bottom out on those features it's probably gonna feel like ass everywhere else.
  • 20
 @MikeGruhler: His bike is noticeably different (louder bottom outs) than most other bikes. Also sounds like his tire hits seat tube or seat, something that shouldn't happen on full compression with modern bikes.
  • 10
 @lukemc: every bike is different, his tire possibly hitting his seat is more a problem with his personal setup. You wouldn't hear if it rubbed his frame and just cause someone thinks it's loud at bottom out means nothing. Every frame transmits sounds differently, if it was a serious problem his team would have delt with it already. Pretty sure they know more then a bunch of armchair engineers.
  • 121
 Insane footage!!!!! Love the back and forth between the POV and the aerial. Commentary back and forth is rad too... Can't wait till Sunday!!!
  • 90
 So, that's what we call a blue flow trail, yeah? Or is it verging on red?
  • 220
 I believe this trail is rated "Plaid"
  • 50
 @garrettstories: Approaching Ludicrous Speed!
  • 20
 They brake for no-one
  • 10
 @ridedigrepeat: Too fast, too furious, too fast for y'all!
  • 40
 It's like a whole other sport! Smile Like I would probably ride 1-2% of that course!!! And probably drag my brakes the whole time... Smile Smile Smile And I wouldn't even want to hike down some of that, shit...

It's like that's the NFL and I used to play little league and things have progressed so much they had to move me down to pee wee football and even then I'm sitting on the bench!!! Smile

But I still have fun!
  • 60
 They are talking the entire time like they are on a Sunday stroll. Also, not sure how they keep their tires inflated.
  • 50
 It's wild that this looks gnarly but that view actually minimizes much of it. That stuff is WAY gnarlier than it looks and it looks gnarly.
  • 50
 Man, much respect for the guys who can ride that course. Much of it looks like an absolute nightmare.
  • 42
 Dear RedBull. You probably don't read comments on pinkbike and I don't blame you. But if you do, PLEASE don't use drone footage like you do at :19s in. The eye in the sky shots don't do anything justice. The compression at :29s is massive, but because the riders look like ants on screen they might as well have bunny hopped off a curb.
  • 20
 pppppppppth,much like my pootle around the surrey hills on Sunday morning before stopping off at Peaslake shops for coffee and a cheese straw or 2 and then off again for more surrey Gnar! I was lying I don't ride on Sundays, Church you see,
  • 50
 what a track! this event is too cool
  • 21
 Can we just take a minute to mention Gee is 40 years old?!? Good God man. Thank you for making us old guys feel like we still has a chance. (Even though we don't.)
  • 20
 Didn’t catch that Jet fly over.
  • 10
 sick Ride along! let's go GEE!!!
  • 10
 Awesome course , Gee is god 👍
  • 10
 Uhh why is there a fighter jet in the thumbnail
  • 10
 The site is in a valley used by the RAF to train fighter jet pilots in low level flying. The jets are lower than the top of the hill and you can clearly see the pilots. If you're lucky they'll wave at you.
  • 10
 Okay but there isn't one in the video
  • 10
 Great difference in POV between headcam and cockcam...
  • 10
 Top wood section gone?
  • 30
 Yea they put in a new top section last year and got rid of the upper woods along with the cannon and moto jump.
  • 11
 Good job G was there to translate







