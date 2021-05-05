Video: Gee Atherton Breaks Down the Behind the Scenes Craziness of Slateline

Words: Atherton Racing
Join us on a Journey inside the mind of downhill mountain-biker Gee Atherton. In the most in depth ‘Behind the Scenes” edit we’ve ever produced Gee talks us through the full breakdown of everything that went into the building, the riding and the filming of the spectacular Slate Line film launched earlier this month.
The teamwork, the camaraderie, the fears and the sheer craziness, from a line that ended up far too close to the “cave of death” to that monster 81foot gap. Shot by shot, challenge by challenge.
Gee said “This is the culmination of all my years riding bikes. In situations like these I feel like I’m drawing on every minute of my experience, there is danger on every turn.
Filming: Dan Griffiths, Will Evans, Callum Philpott
Editor: Will Evans
The Dig Crew: Jamie Robertson, Alf Raynor, Jim Monro, Sam Malster Ant Taylor
