Video: Gee Atherton is Back with 'Ridgeline II: The Return'

Oct 4, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Photos: Dan Griffiths | Moonhead Media

bigquotesWorld downhill champion Gee Atherton has always ridden at the very limit of what is possible on a bike.

It’s his can-do attitude and the crazy locations that Gee sees as an irresistible personal challenge that have enabled him to push the boundaries of the sport time and time again.

Gee’s daring is world famous and in recent years millions have enjoyed spectacular edits such as The Ridgeline and the Slate line, but the risks involved in these “Big Mountain” projects are horrific.

In June 2021 when filming “The Knife Edge” Gee had a horrendous crash with a huge list of injuries…

Gee's recovery was a long process with no guarantees that he would ride again but the thought of “the new Ridgeline” (built way back in 2021 before his horrible accident) was a huge motivation

Gee said “I have to admit the first day up on the new ridge was challenging, I’d been riding chilled bike park laps and suddenly I was back at the top of a Ridge with all the knowledge of what had gone before. But I do these projects purely because I love it. I’ve always enjoyed that creative side,.. the freedom to build things as hard as you want. There are no boundaries, and I always end up making them a little bit harder than I should. As soon as I dropped in I was back where I belong"

Find out what the future holds for the Ridgeline's as Dan Griffiths gives us the exclusive inside into the minutes of fear and months of recovery after Gee's horrific crash when filming "The Knife Edge" in June 2021. The Athertons







Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Gee Atherton


20 Comments

  • 11 0
 Me to myself, "And here we were thinking that Red Bull Hardline was his first time back to riding "gnarly" stuff".
  • 9 1
 "I think the thing that draws me to building these lines on these exposed big mountain ridges, is just the freedom it gives me......". - Well said Gee and awesome line! We all live Freeride.
  • 3 0
 Thanks Wade!
  • 2 0
 @athertonbikes: I love witnessing the evolution you guys are leading; Hard Line, The Fest Series, super gnarly lines like The Knife Edge.......keep sending it!!!
  • 5 1
 He can't be serious. Now this is a comeback! Mad respect!
  • 3 0
 Amazing feat. Pure insanity to do it the first time, but to do it again after such a heavy crash is off the charts.
  • 4 1
 Gee seems to be on a mission to out Chuck Norris Chuck Norris!
  • 4 1
 Chuck Norris' order for a AM.200.M is currently in the printer...
  • 2 0
 Love that half the photos are deleted.
  • 3 0
 You’re not right mate.
  • 2 0
 Don't call it a comeback. Gee's been here for years.
  • 1 0
 steve would be proud and ride it down with you! your FOLLOW ME segment in NZ is the best ever
  • 1 0
 I like the trick he does where he changes the colour of his fork lowers mid jump.
  • 1 0
 "You Did It. The Crazy Son of a Bitch, You Did It!"
  • 1 0
 MUST WATCH (from behind the couch).
  • 1 0
 Got scared for mountains when I read the headline.
  • 1 0
 Legend
  • 1 1
 Can't stop, won't stop!
  • 2 4
 Nice pajamas.
  • 1 0
 fugly kit, pure honesty!





