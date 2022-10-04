Video: Gee Atherton is Back with 'Ridgeline II: The Return'

World downhill champion Gee Atherton has always ridden at the very limit of what is possible on a bike.



It’s his can-do attitude and the crazy locations that Gee sees as an irresistible personal challenge that have enabled him to push the boundaries of the sport time and time again.



Gee’s daring is world famous and in recent years millions have enjoyed spectacular edits such as The Ridgeline and the Slate line, but the risks involved in these “Big Mountain” projects are horrific.



In June 2021 when filming “The Knife Edge” Gee had a horrendous crash with a huge list of injuries…



Gee's recovery was a long process with no guarantees that he would ride again but the thought of “the new Ridgeline” (built way back in 2021 before his horrible accident) was a huge motivation



Gee said “I have to admit the first day up on the new ridge was challenging, I’d been riding chilled bike park laps and suddenly I was back at the top of a Ridge with all the knowledge of what had gone before. But I do these projects purely because I love it. I’ve always enjoyed that creative side,.. the freedom to build things as hard as you want. There are no boundaries, and I always end up making them a little bit harder than I should. As soon as I dropped in I was back where I belong"



Find out what the future holds for the Ridgeline's as Dan Griffiths gives us the exclusive inside into the minutes of fear and months of recovery after Gee's horrific crash when filming "The Knife Edge" in June 2021. — The Athertons