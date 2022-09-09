Video: Gee Atherton, Jim Monroe & Johny Salido in 'Custom Lines'

Sep 9, 2022
by Endura Sport  


As every rider knows, finding the right line can mean the difference between achieving spiritual nirvana and picking mucky gravel out of a freshly skinned elbow.

Finding that perfect bespoke line becomes something of an obsession, trying new and ever more creative ways to approach and refine the ride.

At Endura, we make clothing, protection, and apparel that helps riders find their own custom lines – the custom lines on the trails, parks, paths and roads and the custom clothing lines we create for athletes, individuals, clubs, colleges, and corporates.



Watch Gee Atherton, Jim Monroe, and Johny Salido find their own custom lines while clad in Endura custom kit in their latest video.




Custom Lines.

The only limit is your imagination.


https://custom.endurasport.com/

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Endura Gee Atherton Jim Monro Johny Salido


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
129525 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
97719 views
Review: Atherton AM.150.1
75607 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz 5010 Has In-Frame Storage & a Sporty New Haircut
63130 views
Greg Minnaar Fractures 3 Vertebrae at the Val di Sole World Cup
58910 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
48798 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022
39577 views
First Ride: Trek's New Fuel EX Has More Travel & More Adjustments
39490 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Need more photos of that shuttle truck, to be honest.
  • 1 0
 Not usually a promo vid guy but this caught me with the soundtrack. Mellow, great feeling vibe. Anyone know where the music is from?
  • 3 0
 So Sick!
  • 1 0
 Not really the type of trails I was thinking of for line choices





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008125
Mobile Version of Website