Video: Gee Atherton's Maribor DH World Cup Course Preview

Oct 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesA mixture of grass, roots, hard pack, loamy off cambers, natural gaps, big compressions, fast flat out sections & the world famous rock garden make the course in Maribor, Slovenia, one of the most exciting UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup venues around.

Hard to picture everything mentioned above? Get on board Gee Atherton's GoPro Course preview as he flies down this historic track. Red Bull


10 Comments

  • 4 0
 We've missed you,Gee!
I can't even begin to understand how someone is capable of talking and riding at that speed,my commentary would be something like "ooh sh!t! aaahh f##k!! " crawling all the way down.
  • 1 0
 That big gap halfway down it almost seems like the commentary is dubbed, he's so unaffected by it.
  • 3 0
 looks like im not fast enough to watch the video
  • 2 0
 It really is not hard when uploading a video to make it public. Seems to happen a fair bit....
  • 2 0
 Video wont play
  • 1 0
 Thank you, if now red bull got the geoblogging shit right I am happy
  • 1 0
 That’s it... the weekend’s started now, welcome back Gee!
  • 1 0
 This track is an absolute beast, plenty natural, roots and more roots.
  • 1 0
 not working . . .
  • 1 0
 Nice Job!

