Video: Gee Atherton's Maribor DH World Cup Course Preview

A mixture of grass, roots, hard pack, loamy off cambers, natural gaps, big compressions, fast flat out sections & the world famous rock garden make the course in Maribor, Slovenia, one of the most exciting UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup venues around.
Hard to picture everything mentioned above? Get on board Gee Atherton's GoPro Course preview as he flies down this historic track.— Red Bull
I can't even begin to understand how someone is capable of talking and riding at that speed,my commentary would be something like "ooh sh!t! aaahh f##k!! " crawling all the way down.
