Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled

Sep 16, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's often the case that two people looking at the same thing see it in a vastly different light. It's all a matter of perspective, as the old saying goes, and, depending on your vantage point, the glass might be half-full or it might be half-empty. Likewise, do you believe you'll have the speed to easily clear that gap, or will you be lucky to get your front wheel over it? And how fast can you go down that steep rock roll without being swallowed by the four-foot deep bomb hole at the bottom?

For Pinkbike's Mike Levy and Gee Atherton, the perspectives - and the answers - are entirely different. Gee's vantage point is one that includes multiple World Cup wins, countless hours spent in the gym, and the kind of courage that comes from being one of the quickest descenders in the world for the last fifteen years. On the bike, he's certainly a glass half-full kinda guy. Levy? He doesn't win anything and prefers to spend countless hours at the closest Tim Hortons, neither of which do anything for his courage. His glass might be half-empty, but he probably doesn't realize it.

Humbled #1 - Brendan Fairclough VS Mike Levy at Whistler
Humbled #2 - Richie Rude VS Mike Levy in the Gym

Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Trails in Article
Captain Safety

Posted In:
Videos Humbled Atherton Bikes Gee Atherton Mike Levy


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess These 18 Grips From Their Tread Alone? - Eurobike 2019
86601 views
The Eurobike Rumors: AXS Suspension, 1.8'' Steerer Tubes, a SRAM Motor, Fox's 38mm Fork - Eurobike 2019
77794 views
The UCI Responds to Questions Over Brook Macdonald Evacuation Delays
63202 views
First Look: Ibis' New Ripmo AF is Coil-Compatible & Aluminum
57504 views
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
57429 views
Review: Trickstuff's Powerful & Pricey Maxima Brakes
45849 views
YT Launch Limited Edition Top Spec Raw Aluminium Capra 29
42792 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2019
42503 views

11 Comments

  • 9 0
 Gee man really getting the media hype recently! Hope he pulls together an insane rampage run!
  • 2 0
 Yeah, he is really on and putting out a lot of stuff. Gotta put in some extra work if it´s your own business I guess.
Cool video so, I remember visiting my first World Cup in 2012, standing there with my brother, discussing lines and then the pros would come in and just fly over the roots I virtually navigated around.
Video also shows, that Gee has a good sense of humor ...
  • 2 0
 It's impossible, killer geo super enduro slack af *fck bike with a mile of reach did not help him ride as a boss? No way, I do not believe it!!!
  • 4 0
 Best episode. Thanks!
  • 1 0
 More of a tour guide than than a life coach?
  • 1 0
 hahah that was awesome, that gap was craaaazy
  • 1 3
 It's nice to see Gee having a laugh. He used to be a jack ass back in the Atherton Project days, but then he really got serious about his career and he almost came across as a bit of a dick.Good vid. Put a smile on my face.
  • 1 0
 Hahaha, that was epic! Great stuff!
  • 1 0
 rather fast going down the hill
  • 1 0
 Does Levy have a F'ing gold tooth......
  • 1 0
 That was amazing..WOW!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016738
Mobile Version of Website