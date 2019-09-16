Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled

It's often the case that two people looking at the same thing see it in a vastly different light. It's all a matter of perspective, as the old saying goes, and, depending on your vantage point, the glass might be half-full or it might be half-empty. Likewise, do you believe you'll have the speed to easily clear that gap, or will you be lucky to get your front wheel over it? And how fast can you go down that steep rock roll without being swallowed by the four-foot deep bomb hole at the bottom?For Pinkbike's Mike Levy and Gee Atherton, the perspectives - and the answers - are entirely different. Gee's vantage point is one that includes multiple World Cup wins, countless hours spent in the gym, and the kind of courage that comes from being one of the quickest descenders in the world for the last fifteen years. On the bike, he's certainly a glass half-full kinda guy. Levy? He doesn't win anything and prefers to spend countless hours at the closest Tim Hortons, neither of which do anything for his courage. His glass might be half-empty, but he probably doesn't realize it.