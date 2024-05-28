Video: Gee Atherton on His Brutal Crashes, What Motivates Him to Keep Riding & Red Bull Hardline

May 28, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Gee Atherton has collected an impressive list of achievements, but he’s also suffered brutal crashes, which the 39-year-old talks to Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson about – in front of a live studio audience. He explains why injuries would never stop him from doing what he loves, what motivates him to keep riding and tackling new projects, and previews the 10th-anniversary Red Bull Hardline course.


On the 2021 crash while filming The Knife Edge that saw him suffer a punctured lung, a fractured eye socket and a severely broken femur:

bigquotesAfterwards, I did think I never wanted to ride again. But I think it was a coping mechanism, a way of dealing with it all. I knew it was bad, but I was soon telling myself this would never happen again.Gee Atherton

On why he continues to get back on the bike:

bigquotesIt’s for the love of the sport. Whether it’s racing, filming or just riding in a bike park at home. It’s not a grind for me, it’s something I love, and it keeps pulling me back. I’m always buzzing to get back out there, get back up the next mountain or find another cool project.Gee Atherton

On this year’s Hardline event:

bigquotesWhen we first built Hardline, we wanted to make it as gnarly as possible. The next year, we had to progress it again and we’ve had to do this for 10 years. Now, we can’t make it any bigger, so we have a whole new top section.Gee Atherton


Listen to full episodes of the Just Ride podcast wherever you get your podcasts from or watch them on the newly launched Just Ride YouTube channel.

photo
Photo credit: David Robinson / Red Bull Content Pool

Gee Atherton at Red Bull Hardline 2022 in Dinas Mawydd Wales.
Photo credit: Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Gee Atherton at Red Bull Hardline 2022 in Dinas Mawydd Wales.
Photo credit: Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

Gee Atherton performs at Dinas Mawddwy Wales for RedBull Hardline on 11th September.
Photo credit: Nathan Hughes / Red Bull Content Pool

Gee Atherton at Red Bull Hardline 2022 in Dinas Mawydd Wales.
Photo credit: Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

photo
Photo credit: Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool


15 Comments
  • 17 2
 No Gee, you're wrong. As a mediocre mountain biker and stranger who you've never met, let me tell you about how this year's Hardline is a step too far and how you should settle down and take up knitting.
  • 4 0
 Little crochet full-face helmet covers Smile
  • 1 0
 @TOflat: lololol
will get grammy working on these stat. What size helmet, Gee?
  • 8 1
 G should be sued for all the damage he’s done to the ground.
  • 1 0
 That comment is soo American. You’re making us look bad! Ha
  • 3 1
 I doubt that the 'risk' is the only field in which progress may occur in mtb... This sport have much more to give and show to the world than smearing near death or paralysing crashes
  • 4 0
 Hardline looks kinda dangerous this year
  • 2 0
 What an absolute legend. Hope he has a much longer stretch staying healthy this time around!
  • 2 3
 Hey, PB, it would be nice if you could use chapters so we don't have to rummage through all the video to find what we're looking for. Thanks.
  • 5 0
 PB didn't produce this, so I'm not sure what you expect them to do.
  • 1 0
 Will this interview with Gee satisfy all the Karens?

Doubtful.
  • 1 0
 Recent launch of Atherton Scaffolding and Tar-paper Emporium?
  • 1 0
 Titanium joint scaffolds with carbon tubing!
  • 1 4
 Gee, what's it like being Redbulls scapegoat for poor planning and putting riders at risk? Interesting approach to damage control.
  • 2 0
 What's it like being a twit?

Inquiring minds want to know.







