Video: Gee Atherton on His Brutal Crashes, What Motivates Him to Keep Riding & Red Bull Hardline

Gee Atherton has collected an impressive list of achievements, but he’s also suffered brutal crashes, which the 39-year-old talks to Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson about – in front of a live studio audience. He explains why injuries would never stop him from doing what he loves, what motivates him to keep riding and tackling new projects, and previews the 10th-anniversary Red Bull Hardline course.
On the 2021 crash while filming The Knife Edge that saw him suffer a punctured lung, a fractured eye socket and a severely broken femur:
|Afterwards, I did think I never wanted to ride again. But I think it was a coping mechanism, a way of dealing with it all. I knew it was bad, but I was soon telling myself this would never happen again.—Gee Atherton
On why he continues to get back on the bike:
|It’s for the love of the sport. Whether it’s racing, filming or just riding in a bike park at home. It’s not a grind for me, it’s something I love, and it keeps pulling me back. I’m always buzzing to get back out there, get back up the next mountain or find another cool project.—Gee Atherton
On this year’s Hardline event:
|When we first built Hardline, we wanted to make it as gnarly as possible. The next year, we had to progress it again and we’ve had to do this for 10 years. Now, we can’t make it any bigger, so we have a whole new top section.—Gee Atherton
