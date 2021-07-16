Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career

Gee Atherton has just posted footage of the massive crash he sustained on June 18
that left him with multiple serious injuries.
Gee Atherton was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he had surgery for breaks to his femur and wrist. Gee also broke ribs alongside fractures to his nose and eye socket. Gee has since taken his first steps
and is on the road to recovery, saying, "I’ll be back on the bike and making more edits before you know it."
The crash was sustained while filming the third instalment in a series that kicked off with December’s The Ridgeline
and continued with The Slateline
. In the planned edit Gee took on a new ridgeline complete with huge jumps and as ever, zero margin for error.
|I completely buried myself. I can’t thank everyone enough, from the crew who kept my spirits high while they steadied me on that ledge to the paramedics, the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team that winched me off the mountain, the air ambulance who transferred me to the hospital and the fantastic surgeons at the Royal Stoke University Hospital who put me back together again.
Darren Roberts and Altius Healthcare are taking turns to bully me into rehab, I’ll be back on the bike and making more edits before you know it.
I wanted to share this edit as a tribute to those guys for getting me back on track and to document the first stages of my recovery. Warning: contains crash footage, I can barely watch it…”—Gee Atherton
|People think that Gee’s wild because of the scale of the stuff he’ll take on and those huge crashes but most of the time he won’t do something until he thinks he can do it easily…—Dan Atherton
We're glad to hear Gee is on the road back from this horrific crash and we wish him all the best in his continued recovery.
26 Comments
No spinal or neck injury... good for you Gee!
Post a Comment