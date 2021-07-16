Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career

I completely buried myself. I can’t thank everyone enough, from the crew who kept my spirits high while they steadied me on that ledge to the paramedics, the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team that winched me off the mountain, the air ambulance who transferred me to the hospital and the fantastic surgeons at the Royal Stoke University Hospital who put me back together again.



Darren Roberts and Altius Healthcare are taking turns to bully me into rehab, I’ll be back on the bike and making more edits before you know it.



I wanted to share this edit as a tribute to those guys for getting me back on track and to document the first stages of my recovery. Warning: contains crash footage, I can barely watch it…” — Gee Atherton