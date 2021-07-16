Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career

Jul 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Gee Atherton has just posted footage of the massive crash he sustained on June 18 that left him with multiple serious injuries.

Gee Atherton was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital where he had surgery for breaks to his femur and wrist. Gee also broke ribs alongside fractures to his nose and eye socket. Gee has since taken his first steps and is on the road to recovery, saying, "I’ll be back on the bike and making more edits before you know it."

The crash was sustained while filming the third instalment in a series that kicked off with December’s The Ridgeline and continued with The Slateline. In the planned edit Gee took on a new ridgeline complete with huge jumps and as ever, zero margin for error.

Gee was helicoptered off the hill by the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team. Photo: Moonhead Media

bigquotesI completely buried myself. I can’t thank everyone enough, from the crew who kept my spirits high while they steadied me on that ledge to the paramedics, the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team that winched me off the mountain, the air ambulance who transferred me to the hospital and the fantastic surgeons at the Royal Stoke University Hospital who put me back together again.

Darren Roberts and Altius Healthcare are taking turns to bully me into rehab, I’ll be back on the bike and making more edits before you know it.

I wanted to share this edit as a tribute to those guys for getting me back on track and to document the first stages of my recovery. Warning: contains crash footage, I can barely watch it…”Gee Atherton

bigquotesPeople think that Gee’s wild because of the scale of the stuff he’ll take on and those huge crashes but most of the time he won’t do something until he thinks he can do it easily…Dan Atherton

We're glad to hear Gee is on the road back from this horrific crash and we wish him all the best in his continued recovery.

26 Comments

  • 9 0
 No doubt about it, Gee if an absolute bad ass nutter. On his feet already? Someone needs to explain too, why not pot?
  • 7 0
 The balls Gee has to actually even try that line, this is freaking insane!!! Glad to see the G-man healing up and getting better but god damn, that was not fun to watch.
  • 8 0
 Tough Dude! He still has my favorite trick in Rampage, with that massive gap to wall ride! Heal up quick!
  • 5 0
 Is anyone really surprised that Gee is dropping manchamp status, only week after that grossness.... Dude is always on another level. Nothing but respect for the Gee Man. You know he's not gonna let that one slide either. He'll tame that line. That what he does.
  • 8 1
 Great to see him up and about. How's the mountain doing?
  • 2 0
 Dan's comment makes me think back to when they were hitting the quarry line for the first time and Gee said something along the lines of 'if you don't think you can do it, don't try it'. Dudes got insane skills, and it seems he's always taking calculated risks. Just very unlucky on this occasion.
  • 3 0
 Ummmmm, very few people in the world wouldn't have a massive crash on that thing.
  • 2 0
 Sometimes when you send your bike off the edge of a cliff s*** goes bad! Hope the healing continues quickly so this warrior can get back out there
  • 2 0
 Fair play! He was sending it on! Good insight into how well he knows both sides of risk and reward. Heal up Gee.
  • 2 0
 Looking at that footage and just thinking... when does the tumbling stop???

No spinal or neck injury... good for you Gee!
  • 2 0
 Get well and get back soon. Also NHS for the win!! If that were the US there would be all the debt.
  • 2 0
 The sense of scale is insane when you see his legs flailing.
  • 2 0
 Holy crap, thats intense. Hope Gee is back on the bike soon!
  • 1 0
 Gee.... you sure you're not Russian? Freaking robot man. Insane mental fortitude.
  • 1 0
 Heal fast, ride again swiftly, Mr Atherton.
  • 1 0
 fookin 'ell that line's gnarlyyyyy!!!
  • 1 0
 Tough as nails... and plates, screws and pins
  • 1 0
 fucking christ.... that is insanity
  • 1 0
 Ya, that’ll f*ck you up…
  • 1 0
 Geeeawww tht hurrts
  • 1 0
 GEEZ-ZUSS…!
  • 1 0
 A beast among beasts !
  • 1 0
 OMGee!
  • 1 0
 "tis but a scratch"
  • 1 0
 FUXK. THAT.

Post a Comment



