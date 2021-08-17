Video: Gee Atherton Shares What Might Have Been in 'The Knife Edge'

Aug 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

"When you’re constantly seeking to go beyond your comfort zone, to do things that nobody has ever done before, sometimes the outcome balances on a knife edge" Dan Atherton

Gee Atherton’s 'The Knife Edge' is not the glossy action sports edit that we’ve come to know of late. In fact very little has been edited here, so while we get to enjoy the mind-blowing mountain-biking skills and the daring that we associate with Gee’s recent big mountain projects such as 'The Ridgeline' and 'The Slateline', he also talks of the fear he needs to overcome and shows the horrific crash that resulted in many broken bones, a punctured lung and a 2 week stay in the hospital.

Gee explains why he chose to share such a raw piece of footage and why he feels it’s important that we don’t shy away from the less glamorous side of extreme sports:

bigquotesThese Big Mountain projects are really important to me; they take a lot of physical and mental effort and they carry a lot of risk. It’s easy for people to forget that when there are incredible athletes pumping out perfect edits week after week; not just in mountain biking, it’s the same in all extreme sports. Looking back over the previous edits in this series I’m talking about how afraid I feel. That’s not a performance it’s very, very real. It’s important to me to show the reality behind this kind of project; when I talk about waking up in the night it’s the possibility of this level of injury that’s haunting me. I feel like when we’re demonstrating an unending line of successes the risk gets lost in the celebrations so I just wanted to pause for a moment and take a look at when and how things go wrong. I’m keen to show the process behind this series. The creativity is definitely something I’m drawn to and the potential to perfectly match the challenge to the very limits of my ability. I’m attracted to the boldness that’s necessary to push to that point. For me it’s all about overcoming an obstacle and someone just happens to film me, I don’t set out with a film in mind but I do constantly seek out opportunities to do things that nobody has done before, to go beyond my comfort zone. Without that drive nothing would change. It’s something that I recognise in Dan and Rachel too, that passion to pour huge amounts of yourself into a task, no matter the difficulties or the set-backs. The knowledge that it will take absolutely everything you have to succeed is a huge motivation. I want to show that I went into this with my eyes open.

There are sections in the film where I think it’s really obvious that I’m anxious. And that the crew are on edge. But that’s no different to the feelings I had at the top of the Slateline, or riding the Ridgeline, both had similar potential consequences and ridiculous small margins for error. I think it’s important to show that this wasn’t an impossible line to ride, it was very technical, very intimidating and it was right at the limit but in fact I successfully rode every section, several times for most parts. There is enough footage there for us to have edited together a complete clean run. But it wouldn’t be real. All of the challenges in the series have come about in their own unique ways, they emerge differently. This one started with me driving past the location again and again – thinking “no, it's not on”. But it’s an important part of who I am to feel that doubt but do it anyway. If I stopped every project when I first got scared there would be nothing. Every ridge has its own particular appeal and its own difficulties. You discover its particular personality and its problems, you get your head around it and figure out how to overcome them.

This location was defined by how exposed it was. We learnt from the first hike up that we needed to check every step. We were constantly looking behind us. I knew the risks and fully accepted the level of injuries that were likely if it did go wrong. I had figured out every detail and I knew 100% that I could do it. People think that I’m wild but I couldn’t have survived this long without being super-calculated. There’s a process; walk, scout, build, review, adapt, ride. Even now, six weeks on I can close my eyes and picture every rock on that ridge.

The mindset is not so different from racing. In both cases an athlete needs to put himself or herself in a position where if everything is done to the maximum of his/her ability the outcome will be good. You have to deliver to come out the other side successfully. It’s how we’ve approached our entire careers. I guess a World Cup track is slightly more forgiving, if there hadn’t been a massive drop inches to my left I’d have probably gone OTB, dusted myself off and gone again. The section that I crashed on was savage, there’s no contesting that but it was no more technically difficult than six or seven other parts of the line that I rode with no problems.

But it just goes to show, however much you plan, however great your support crew, your bike, your preparations, when you are riding at the edge nothing is 100%. I made a mistake, got slightly offline with a bit too much momentum and everyone knows the rest. It went wrong but I don’t regret trying.

I’m knuckling down, doing my time. It’s going to be a long recovery but I’m so grateful for the crew who supported me on the hill, the Coastguard, the Air Ambulance, the surgeons at Stoke. They all did an absolutely brilliant job and gave me a head start on the road to recovery. Red Bull hooked me up with the very best aftercare and I will always be grateful to all of them. I can honestly say that being injured hasn’t put me off this kind of riding. In fact it’s the complete opposite. The thought of more of these challenges is the light at the end of the tunnel, the reason I’ve pushed on with physio so early, it’s what helps me face the daily grind of painful rehab. Its my goal. I’m passionate about the projects and I plan to do more as soon as I can.Gee Atherton

Huge thanks to the crew, to the paramedics, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team, the Air Ambulance who transferred Gee to the hospital and the surgeons at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. Gee is making a rapid recovery without lasting damage.

Any profits from this film will be donated to the rescue services.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Atherton Bikes Gee Atherton


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
106381 views
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
103017 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
86271 views
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
81848 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
64096 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
54886 views
Review: Forbidden Dreadnought
50589 views
Red Bull Rampage Announces 2021 Athlete List & Confirms New Venue
48388 views

20 Comments

  • 5 0
 That crash was so nasty. I just hope he can get back riding at that level. It's so hard to see the GOAT's of the sport go through stuff like this, cause you're never sure if they're gonna get back to the health they were at. Knowing how tough this MF is tho, I'm sure he'll bounce back, but hopefully it won't affect his career other than a few months of healing. Amazing job on this edit, and best wishes to Gee, and the rest of the Atherton clan.
  • 4 0
 Absolutely friggin mental and fair play to bloke...at this point in his career he isn't doing this because he has too his doing it because he still has a huge love & passion for it like the rest of us
  • 2 0
 This made me almost throw up seeing him bounce like a rag doll down the mountain side. Some things in life are not worth the risk, they are really not. He was so lucky he wasn't killed. I'm glad he is on the mend and healing well.
  • 3 0
 man, that was hard to watch....skipped some of it honestly. Appreciate the raw edit and knowledge he's going to make a full recovery.
  • 1 1
 Couldn't watch, maybe ill try again another day. So glad he is alive after that horrendous accident.


war·ri·or (wôr′ē-ər, wŏr′-)
n.
1. One who is engaged in or experienced in battle.
2. One who is engaged aggressively or energetically in an activity, cause, or conflict:
  • 3 0
 each of us would be megadead.
  • 3 0
 also I don't think I'll watch it a second time
  • 3 0
 Well that escalated quickly.
  • 2 0
 That was some powerful footage. Seeing him roll down the hill has left me in shock.
  • 2 0
 Jesus......T........F.........Christ!
  • 1 0
 When I saw the POV footage I was certain that the GoPro must've come off his helmet and tumbled down the hill - I was wrong.
  • 1 1
 That has literally brought tears to my eyes watching that in full. Even though i know Gee is ok, it was such a horrific crash
  • 1 1
 Gee, I know you since I started mountain biking 13 years ago. You have always been a legend for me. And after seen this, you always will be.
  • 1 0
 insane----this guy is a beast ......
  • 1 0
 The Knife's Edge of what is even possible on a bike. Gnarly. Heal up Gee.
  • 1 0
 That image will stay with me.... Amazing dude, heal up quick!
  • 1 1
 Words don't suffice to express my feelings, I'll simply say I'm glad he's safe and I respect him as a person and an athlete.
  • 1 0
 Gee… we all love you, man. Heal fast and get back to riding swiftly.
  • 1 0
 Yea, ok, how's the ridge doing, I wonder....
  • 1 0
 Fuck dude.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008559
Mobile Version of Website