Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides HUGE, Exposed Ridgeline Jumps

Dec 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Tarren y Gesail looms over Dyfi Bike Park at the South-West frontier of the Snowdonia National Park. A grassy ridge runs down from the 666m trig point where barely 2m from the left of a natural trail the land falls away, dropping hundreds of metres. The views are stunning. It’s the kind of unique and frankly perilous situation that Gee Atherton finds irresistible.

bigquotesI’ve always wanted to film here, it’s so amazingly exposed and totally unique but it was just the germ of an idea, a bit of a daydream. Over summer we were up here on the trials bikes, it was a still, perfect day and I began to see it in a bit more detail with natural doubles, step downs and gaps and I thought how sick it would be to craft in a line.

From the first day up here the build was really hard. It’s so inaccessible and open to the elements. Some days we’d be hiking up here with the generator and a jackhammer on our backs in 30 degrees, others we’d be lashed by storms and soaked to the skin. It became a personal battle.trying to tame this beast, but without the dig crew I’d never have made it.

The Atherton bike was amazing. Going in at these speeds I needed to be 110% confident, it’s just so strong. On the last gap of the last day I overshot and had such a savage landing, it was like dropping off a house to flat...the bike was fine, I’m still riding it.”Gee Atherton

Photos: Moonhead Media

bigquotesThis is probably the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen Gee do on a bike, absolutely on the very edge of what’s possible. With this type of big film project it’s often high risk but this was next level in terms of how badly it could have gone wrong. I had the medic bag, radios, stretcher all hidden in my truck. It was pretty full on to the point I dreaded every time he was going up to test.Dan Atherton


The Ridgeline was filmed and edited by Wearepeny in partnership with Continental Tyres.

bigquotesThis new, breath-taking film takes mountain bike riding to the next level. Gee continues to inspire the world with his riding and the release of The Ridge line today will be no exception to this. We were excited to be able to partner with Gee and the team on its creation and that he chose to put our Kaiser Project Pro Ltd tyres to the test to tackle the Ridgeline.Oliver Anhuth, Global Head of Marketing Bicycle Tyres, Continental


70 Comments

  • 103 0
 Does it get any more classic than this?

Older brother builds new jumps
Sends younger brother to guinea pig them
  • 12 0
 Gee seems so much happier now not racing. Its like the old Rampage Gee that hit the wallride...sending it with that unique style. Keep smashing mate!
  • 4 1
 @MikeyMT: I was there, in person, when he hit the Wall Ride in Virgin. Stil blows my mind ten years later
  • 1 0
 Datz Frackn Nutz!
  • 1 0
 Hummm.... beginning of a new or revised hard line course for next year?
  • 1 0
 hahah guilty as charged
  • 39 8
 For whatever reason, Gee has lost his racing mojo. Hes only 35, not as old as the GOAT, but its gone for whatever reason. He should focus more on content like this. These are legit Rampage sized hits, but at World Cup race speeds. Few, if any, other riders in the world could hit that line, and man this video will sell more Atherton bikes than his entire last two World Cup seasons. This is one of the most impressive things I've ever seen done on a mountain bike.
  • 7 0
 The size and speed is mind numbing.
  • 3 0
 As yo know...its all mental. He just did not seem to be having fun racing...you can hear the joy in his voice in this video, something that I feel I have not heard from him in a long time.
  • 1 7
flag Ninjanulski (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I think kade and kaos could hit it, and when they hopefully do there is probably gonna be some mega whips n flips
  • 1 3
 he had a good 2018 season but started riding his own bran of bikes in 2019 and 2020 which leads me to believe that it's the bike that is the issue and perhaps he is still adjusting to it
  • 3 1
 To see how far his bike rag-dolled after he wrecked, and knowing how light their frames are is super impressive. The bike appeared fine. Like I said, edits like this will sell more bikes than world cup racing.
  • 5 0
 Being 35 is not the same for everyone. Gee has taken quite a beating over the years. While someone like Minnar may be older and been racing longer you don't see Greg doing things like Rampage, Hardline, projects like this, etc where you see that Gee gets pretty beat up at times. At this point I'm sure that Gee's body just may not be up to the task anymore of keeping up with the top racing talent.
  • 1 0
 @sino428
I remember Minnaar riding a Haro DHR at Rampage 2003. Just sayin.
  • 25 0
 That hit my Gee spot.
  • 1 0
 same
  • 19 0
 you know he's fully pinned when the drone propellers sound like my PS4 playing COD
  • 15 1
 666m trig point. Hail Satan.
  • 11 0
 The shit Dan makes his little brother do.
  • 7 0
 Question: How much speed did you need to clear those jumps?
Answer: All of it, he needed all of the speed!
  • 5 0
 You know the gaps are huge and sketchy when Gee isn't throwing a whip and instead is just laser-focused on getting the distance.
  • 6 0
 WAHHH!!!! THAT WAS SOOO SICK.
  • 7 0
 Geeeeeeeeezus!
  • 6 0
 That last step-down is, uh, lengthy....
  • 5 0
 wow massive jumps. We need to see POV from this run
  • 3 0
 Absolutely amazing! No words needed. And the view at the sunrise is just stunning!
  • 3 0
 Sat and watched all way through which is not something in normally do... “great stuff Gee...!” (and the team...)
  • 2 0
 Those are some big rampage sized gaps, especially that last step down. Sketch exposure too! So sick Gee! Those bikes can clearly take the impacts too
  • 1 1
 This is super impressive because of the closeness of the jumps from it being a more "natural" line as well as the fact that the takeoffs/landings aren't that wide... but I'm curious how the size of these compares to jumps at Nines or a Fest series event.

Like I said; apples and oranges, because they create from a blank canvas at those events, and the Athertons worked with a natural ridgeline here, but I'd still love to see some actual metrics comparing them.

For the geeks out there who follow Star Wars or Star Trek, I'm thinking like a diagram where they compare the scale of various ships to each other. It would be a scaled diagram comparing various famous jumps/features to each other.
  • 1 0
 Epic. Honestly makes me think there should be more rampage style events in a wider variety of landscapes. Don't get me wrong Utah is sick but it would be cool too see many riders building lines in a variety of areas.
  • 4 0
 Da iawn Gee bach!
  • 2 0
 I felt the same sense of achievement when I bossed a meter jump "up the woods" the other day and never fell off.
  • 4 1
 Fake. The sun doesn't come out in Wales, ever.
  • 6 0
 On June 16th 1984 Wales saw bright sunshine for over 2 whole hours continuously.
  • 1 0
 Unreal....Gee proving what a machine he is getting up from that off too.....that woulda put me in traction for a year!! Kudos!
  • 1 0
 It’s abit like watching a jump’n’run game. Awesome!

That sound though - what hubs is he riding? First thought it’s the drones but doesn’t seem to be the case.
  • 2 0
 HOLY F***, even getting up and doing it again after that crash, wow
  • 1 0
 Dan will need one hell of a catch net to intergrate this into the bike park. Hell yeah Gee!!
  • 1 0
 By ek....I was watching and kept saying to myself 'don't look over the edge'. Mint
  • 2 0
 my goodness, I was white knuckling it for him
  • 1 0
 An overused term nowadays...but this video defines 'send it' in the most pure and beautiful way. Cheers Gee and Dan
  • 2 0
 how far does that bike fall after the crash!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely stunning and insane. Man I am so glad you didn't hit to the left in that crash!
  • 2 0
 Really, really good. Beautiful edit also. Nice one.
  • 2 0
 'Be more Gee'.
  • 2 0
 Rampage in the U.K.
  • 1 2
 This is cool and all, but how are they allowed to just build wherever they want in Europe? You can't just build this wherever you want in the US, let alone a national park.
  • 5 0
 Europe is a very big place, it varies
  • 4 1
 The land must either be in the Dyfi Bike Park's permitted area or they have permission from the land owner/national park people. Generally speaking you can't just build on a national park in the UK however many do have bike trails that have been carved over time by people riding them.
  • 4 0
 You need to own the mountain, or know the cat that does...
  • 19 0
 Well you see Europe's king loves bikes so he allows people to dig anywhere. You just call him up and ask if it's okay. None of that red tape stuff you get over in the centre of the world.
  • 6 1
 @Mayzei: Did you mean Queen? Merkel is female after all.
  • 2 0
 That was insane
  • 2 0
 That was way too short.
  • 2 0
 amazing Gee!!! so rad
  • 2 0
 Masive!
  • 1 0
 Maybe not one for a windy day!
  • 2 0
 holy.............shit
  • 2 0
 Wow...
  • 2 0
 cool stuff
  • 1 0
 I could feel that all the way down to my plumss. Insane
  • 1 0
 Savage!!! Always going it Gee!
  • 2 0
 Geezus!
  • 1 0
 I think this deserves a "must watch" title.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully that's the warm up section for next year's Hardline.
  • 1 0
 Just the Athertons doing Atherton things.
  • 1 0
 That's savage
  • 1 0
 THAT. IS. SIC
  • 1 0
 New type of rampage?
  • 1 0
 Absolute Class -

Post a Comment



