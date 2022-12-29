Video: Gee Atherton Rides Moab's Portal Trail

On board with Double World Champion Gee Atherton and Insta360 as he takes his Atherton Bikes AM.150 down the infamous Portal Trail in Moab.



The Portal Trail couldn’t be more different from Gee’s usual trail rides in the Dyfi but the AM.150 took everything in its stride. In places the trail is super-exposed, with a cliff immediately to the left of the trail plunging hundreds of feet, it’s narrow, it’s rocky, there’s dust everywhere and there is absolutely no room for mistakes. — The Athertons