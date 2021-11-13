Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career

Nov 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

After his horror crash in June Gee Atherton has shared his latest injury update as he continues recovery.

bigquotesThis was the biggest crash of my career, and I’ve had a lot of crashes! Rehab and return to sport are always a huge challenge after an injury, add to that multiple major trauma and it makes it one of the biggest challenges any athlete will face in their lifetime.

The extent of my injuries forced me to change up everything when it comes to rehab, create new techniques, and work harder and longer than I ever have done before. It was apparent very early on that the usual routines were not going to be enough this time. We started physio earlier than we have ever done before to give us a better chance of 100% recovery, this is only something you can do with a team around you that you absolutely trust. I’ve worked with Doug Jones at Altius for a long time, he’s pushing me further than I would have dared myself, I know that I can trust him and his team entirely. The enormous amount of support that I’ve had and the huge number of questions about what and how to rehab various injuries has inspired me to put this edit together to showcase what we are currently doing in the recovery process - I hope it’s helpful. Gee Atherton


Posted In:
Videos Injuries Gee Atherton


18 Comments

  • 12 4
 The conspicuous Red Bull shots don't allow me to take this seriously
  • 14 1
 If I got so smashed up I couldn't do my normal job, I'd definitely drink a Red Bull at physical therapy if it kept a roof over my head.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjB6r-HDDI0
  • 4 0
 @sayitlikejohn: yup
  • 2 0
 Because he’s being supported by his sponsor you discredit his recovery?
  • 7 0
 Could only wish to have that good of an attitude, during that process. Inspirational Gee
  • 3 0
 Having a Big One is like falling off a cliff in terms of reduction of fitness and competence.... Ah....he did fall off a cliff. We were on the other side of the valley when Gee had his last Big One and know how aggressive and difficult the ground is. The medical service did a brilliant job in getting him off the hill and quickly to hospital. As you grow older, managed recovery is just so essential...and his advice is bang on. Brilliant stufff...great to see rehabilitation is going so well. Your commitment to climbing the hill back to high performance indeed is inspiring.
  • 1 0
 Takeaway- Get the best physio available to you. Even those of us who are not elite athletes are still athletes. Advocating for yourself and putting the focused work in pays better dividends than another prescription of Norco. Now if I can just get this clavicle to heal faster.
  • 4 0
 His recovery “physio” is more intense than my workouts…
  • 3 0
 This man is a beast!
  • 3 1
 As always an absolute inspiration!
  • 2 0
 Good progress Gee. Hope we see you back in the ring soon.
  • 2 0
 Turbo boost. Medically speaking.
  • 2 0
 Absolute legend.
Post a Comment



