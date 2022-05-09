Video: Gee Atherton Shares Injury Recovery Update & Future Plans

In June last year World Champion Mountain-biker Gee Atherton was horrifically injured when he fell over 100 feet from a cliff during filming “The Knife Edge” , one of the big mountain projects that he loves.



Prompted by the support that he has received and the huge number of questions, Gee has put together this edit to chart his physio and recovery. Join him at an exciting time for any athlete as he moves into the next stage of his journey back to the top of his sport.



Huge thanks to Red Bull, Doug Jones and the team at Altius Healthcare — The Athertons