Video: Gee Atherton Shares Injury Recovery Update & Future Plans

May 9, 2022
bigquotesIn June last year World Champion Mountain-biker Gee Atherton was horrifically injured when he fell over 100 feet from a cliff during filming “The Knife Edge” , one of the big mountain projects that he loves.

Prompted by the support that he has received and the huge number of questions, Gee has put together this edit to chart his physio and recovery. Join him at an exciting time for any athlete as he moves into the next stage of his journey back to the top of his sport.

Huge thanks to Red Bull, Doug Jones and the team at Altius HealthcareThe Athertons


10 Comments

  • 7 0
 I'm still getting over a pedal to the shin. JK- Wish he didn't have the set back that he did- still, ATHesome comeback, how inspiring to see! Hats off to Gee!
  • 1 0
 Gee Atherton! Get it done! It’s great to see this recovery on track. I never would have guessed that trippy jazz music is the way forward. That’s rad.
  • 1 0
 It is so impressive how professional athletes can get back from the most horrific crashes. In the case of Gee not for the first time
  • 2 0
 So damn happy hes able to come back from this. Looking strong Gee!
  • 1 0
 @ jha

" Does atherton make an ebike?
Asking for a friend"

Your friend says you will suit an E bike : )
  • 1 0
 Feeling bad for the mountain he crushed, it will never recover
  • 1 0
 Gee-Unit!
  • 1 1
 Does atherton make an ebike?
Asking for a friend
  • 1 0
 Currently in progress.....
  • 1 0
 There's no quit in Gee!





