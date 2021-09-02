Video: Gee Atherton Shares the Process of Creating an Edit

Join us behind the scenes as we shoot a short mountain-biking film for Wilderness Trail Bikes. Filmed with double world champion mountain-biker Gee Atherton in the Springtime deep in the Dyfi Forest.



Speaking on the day of filming Gee said “I love making these small edits. Every one has a unique challenge to overcome, every time you’re thinking “what are we going to get today? What are we going to show? It’s really exciting. We wanted to share some of the energy and the fun that goes into the finished "ad” that is the usual end product. I feel like the creative process that mostly ends up “cut” is often the best bit!”



Filming: Wearepeny — Atherton Racing