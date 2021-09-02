Video: Gee Atherton Shares the Process of Creating an Edit

Sep 2, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJoin us behind the scenes as we shoot a short mountain-biking film for Wilderness Trail Bikes. Filmed with double world champion mountain-biker Gee Atherton in the Springtime deep in the Dyfi Forest.

Speaking on the day of filming Gee said “I love making these small edits. Every one has a unique challenge to overcome, every time you’re thinking “what are we going to get today? What are we going to show? It’s really exciting. We wanted to share some of the energy and the fun that goes into the finished "ad” that is the usual end product. I feel like the creative process that mostly ends up “cut” is often the best bit!”

Filming: Wearepeny Atherton Racing


Posted In:
Videos Atherton Bikes WTB Gee Atherton


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
187632 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
91021 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70846 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
54453 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
51420 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
50678 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
43089 views
First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension
39978 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009295
Mobile Version of Website