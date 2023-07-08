Video: Gee Atherton Shreds Dyfi Bike Park's New 'Flow State' Trail

Press Release: Dyfi Bike Park
Dyfi Bike Park opened their new FlowState trail to riders this weekend.
Graded Single Black Diamond, the trail runs 2km down the North East border of the Park and is built for flow with some of the most scenic backdrops in the Park. "We wanted to create a line that would make riders feel amazing, but that would also work visually to look as good on film as it feels to ride" - Dan Atherton.
.
Huge thanks to Insta360 - Filming and Edit by Peny
- Photography by Dan Griffiths
.
It's something that is often mentioned but I find it ironic that an ad for a camera is edited to within an inch of its life. Does the shot have to change every half second so the viewer can't see what's going on? I mean, it might be necessary for watching riders with no skills, but not for Athertons.