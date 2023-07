Video: Gee Atherton Shreds Dyfi Bike Park's New 'Flow State' Trail

Press Release: Dyfi Bike Park

"We wanted to create a line that would make riders feel amazing, but that would also work visually to look as good on film as it feels to ride" - Dan Atherton.

Dyfi Bike Park opened their new FlowState trail to riders this weekend.Graded Single Black Diamond, the trail runs 2km down the North East border of the Park and is built for flow with some of the most scenic backdrops in the Park.Would you ride it? Let us know in the comments.Book on here Huge thanks to Insta360 - Filming and Edit by Peny - Photography by Dan Griffiths