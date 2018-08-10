Video: Gee Atherton's 2018 Mont-Sainte-Anne Course Preview POV

Join Gee Atherton in the full MTB downhill race preview from Mont Sainte-Anne in Canada, home of one of the most spectacular UCI MTB World Cup stops of the season. This year's edition marks the 26th time that the World Cup has been held at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Last time out there was success for America’s Aaron Gwin and Great Britain’s Tahnée Seagrave in the downhill races.