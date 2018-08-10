VIDEOS

Video: Gee Atherton's 2018 Mont-Sainte-Anne Course Preview POV

Aug 9, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

Join Gee Atherton in the full MTB downhill race preview from Mont Sainte-Anne in Canada, home of one of the most spectacular UCI MTB World Cup stops of the season. This year's edition marks the 26th time that the World Cup has been held at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Last time out there was success for America’s Aaron Gwin and Great Britain’s Tahnée Seagrave in the downhill races.

Watch UCI MTB World Cup LIVE on Red Bull TV.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


2 Comments

  • + 1
 So much fun to ride
So much fun to ride
Super-tech berm to rock gap
@#$$@#%
So much fun to ride
  • + 1
 who else misses watching stevie ride down this track

