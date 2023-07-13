Video: Gee Atherton's Course Preview for Red Bull Hardline 2023

Welcome to the adrenaline-fueled world of downhill mountain biking! In this exhilarating YouTube video, we present an exclusive preview of the 2023 Red Bull Hardline course with none other than the legendary Gee Atherton.



Join us as we delve into the heart-stopping action of one of the most challenging downhill races on the planet. Gee Atherton, a true icon in the world of mountain biking, takes us on a breathtaking journey down the treacherous slopes of the Hardline course. Brace yourself as he showcases his immense skills, tackling jaw-dropping drops, massive jumps, and mind-bending technical sections that push the limits of what's possible on a bike.



Immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring beauty of the venue as our expert videography captures every heart-pounding moment. The majestic mountains, rugged terrain, and unforgiving obstacles combine to create a truly epic spectacle that will leave you on the edge of your seat.



Whether you're a die-hard mountain biking enthusiast or simply seeking an adrenaline rush, this Red Bull Hardline course preview is an absolute must-watch. Witness the convergence of supreme athleticism, unparalleled bravery, and sheer determination as Gee Atherton takes on this gravity-defying challenge.



So, buckle up, hold on tight, and get ready for an unforgettable ride. Welcome to the Red Bull Hardline course preview with Gee Atherton, where only the bravest and most skilled riders dare to tread.



Filmed on the all new Insta360 X3 and chin mount. — The Athertons