Video: Gee Atherton's Course Preview for Red Bull Hardline 2023

Jul 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Welcome to the adrenaline-fueled world of downhill mountain biking! In this exhilarating YouTube video, we present an exclusive preview of the 2023 Red Bull Hardline course with none other than the legendary Gee Atherton.

Join us as we delve into the heart-stopping action of one of the most challenging downhill races on the planet. Gee Atherton, a true icon in the world of mountain biking, takes us on a breathtaking journey down the treacherous slopes of the Hardline course. Brace yourself as he showcases his immense skills, tackling jaw-dropping drops, massive jumps, and mind-bending technical sections that push the limits of what's possible on a bike.

Immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring beauty of the venue as our expert videography captures every heart-pounding moment. The majestic mountains, rugged terrain, and unforgiving obstacles combine to create a truly epic spectacle that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Whether you're a die-hard mountain biking enthusiast or simply seeking an adrenaline rush, this Red Bull Hardline course preview is an absolute must-watch. Witness the convergence of supreme athleticism, unparalleled bravery, and sheer determination as Gee Atherton takes on this gravity-defying challenge.

Filmed on the all new Insta360 X3 and chin mount. The Athertons

Filmed on the all new Insta360 X3 and chin mount. The Athertons


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing Gee Atherton Hardline Hardline 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,515 articles
Report
17 Comments
  • 12 0
 Hardline should be a race series
  • 8 1
 Three things we can say for certain:
1. Gee’s an animal
2. Our children will look back on these videos and ask why we all had stupid camera-appendages sticking out off our heads
3. This should be the future of DH - complete with RB-sponsored commentary.
  • 4 0
 What’s tougher to navigate: the track or that copy?
  • 5 1
 Is the description written by Ai?
  • 3 0
 Good to see Gee back at a competitive level!
  • 4 2
 Yikes, practice is really dangerous when Joey pros leave their bike laying in the middle of the trail.
  • 3 0
 Geez nuts
  • 2 4
 kooksofsummit meets kooksofhardline. nothing like laying your bike down and standing in the middle of the trail on a hot course. kooks. gee should have been cussing them out instead of apologizing for interrupting their stupidity.
  • 2 0
 He had just somehow jumped of the bike and run out of a huge crash.
  • 1 1
 @spicysparkes: if that's the case then the course marshal standing right on that turn is the kook. stop riders that are coming down. kooks everywhere.
  • 1 0
 @novajustin: it sounds like the marshal did say something as he passed. Couldn’t make it out though.
  • 1 1
 @SangamonTaylor: actions speak louder than words. he could have been waving riders down to stop instead of just casually pointing out that a rider is down. luckily gee was quick with the slow down and wasn't coming into that section pinned to hit that jump. that could have been real bad.
  • 1 0
 It’s not so much riding…it’s more falling with style.
  • 1 0
 Thank you Gee!! good luck this weekend brother!!!!!
  • 1 0
 "Oh sh*t" - G.Atherton
Hard to disagree. This track is insane.
  • 1 1
 Insta360 videos are always painful to watch.
  • 1 0
 That's what she said





