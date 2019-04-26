Pinkbike.com
Video: Gee Atherton's Course Preview - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
Apr 26, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Gee takes a hot lap down the full Maribor Downhill World Cup course.
42 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 60
briceshirbach
Plus
(1 hours ago)
All the very best to Claudio, really and truly. Seems a super nice dude, plus he's talented and easy to root for. But these course previews from Gee are truly a step forward for WC fans. Top notch.
[Reply]
+ 6
rkstar
(1 hours ago)
Agreed!
[Reply]
+ 5
sino428
(50 mins ago)
Yea its amazing how he can stay so focused while not only riding that beast of a track but putting together coherent thoughts the entire way down.
[Reply]
+ 2
nvranka
(43 mins ago)
Couldn’t agree more.
[Reply]
+ 2
conv3rt
(39 mins ago)
@sino428
: agreed. if HE's huffing and puffing at the bottom, imagine what the average rider would be like.
[Reply]
+ 4
brappjuice
(37 mins ago)
Gee's previews are ridiculous- all the love for Claudio and his commentary- but Gee really shows you the speed which the top riders are carrying. WOW.
[Reply]
+ 1
mensch-mueller
(21 mins ago)
Claudio`s previews were more entertaining, but Gee`s previews are so much better, because he is up to actual race speed, and after watching lots of hysterical Claudio´s runs its just better someone comment calmly and with racers insight. Great line choice through the rock garden btw.
[Reply]
+ 3
coyotecycleworks
(13 mins ago)
IT'S FREAKING WC DH SEASON BROCHACHOS! SO EXCITED!
[Reply]
+ 2
jeremiahwas
(8 mins ago)
Why can’t we have both?
[Reply]
+ 35
nozes
(1 hours ago)
I had to put down my phone mid-run, my hands couldn't hold it anymore with so much arm pump.
[Reply]
+ 35
theronsta
(1 hours ago)
Quit watching porn before you watch the course preview
[Reply]
+ 17
Chilla8
(1 hours ago)
That’s was the perfect course preview. Honestly couldn’t ask for anything more. Great job Gee!
[Reply]
+ 12
commentsectiontroll
(1 hours ago)
That went on for more than 3 mins, someone tell Redbull to call the fun police. Course looks sick AF
[Reply]
+ 10
richsmithytfc
(1 hours ago)
Love watching Gee's track previews, he's so good at showing what actually goes through a pros head keep them coming!
[Reply]
+ 5
Lewis-pick
(1 hours ago)
Latest GoPro and hypersmooth tech makes headcams so much more enjoyable to watch, and you can tell what the track is like much better!!
[Reply]
+ 1
solidautomech
(3 mins ago)
What a fun looking track and over three minutes! Very happy Losinj is gone this year, didn’t enjoy watching that one near as much as the other courses on the calendar. Amazing how fast Gee is going and I imagine that is quite race pace either.
[Reply]
+ 2
marseer
(54 mins ago)
Great preview! A gimble chest cam would give a much better impression of the body motion and work the rider is doing though, just a thought Redbull!! Thanks!
[Reply]
+ 3
Nimble9
(56 mins ago)
That Pace! so sick to watch from the POV of a top athlete! Thanks for this Gee!
[Reply]
+ 3
MrEtnie
(1 hours ago)
How he just makes it look so easy... Unbelievable fast while talking. Keep it up.
[Reply]
+ 3
graemeiow
(1 hours ago)
I’ve just left a puddle under my desk - it feels like there hasn’t been a World Cup since I ran V brakes!
[Reply]
+ 1
Kapricorn
(1 hours ago)
sweet christmas! Gee's name is actually aladdin and that new bike is the mythical magic carpet incarnate: that was SO FUGGIN SMOOTH!
hotdamn that camera and/or mount makes it all look so darn possible!
[Reply]
+ 1
Steve-skidvd
(5 mins ago)
Major props to Gee, great preview and 2nd in timed training.... will be good to see the new project get off to a decent start, and perhaps see Gee relax a bit, like the old Commencal days.....
[Reply]
+ 3
hamncheez
(54 mins ago)
That track looks really fun.
[Reply]
+ 1
Matt76
(18 mins ago)
Suprised he wasnt picking up a pile of carbon tubes and titainium lugs halfway down the track. Bet he keeps a handy glue gun in his back pack just in case..
[Reply]
+ 1
m1dg3t
(14 mins ago)
Course looks right proper. If it does indeed rain on race day oh baby that'll be exciting!! Thanks for taking us all on a rip Gee!
[Reply]
+ 1
Bikedude666
(41 mins ago)
Sweet! Love the Gee course preview, continually amazed that he can still do the commentary while shredding! Keep 'em coming Gee!
[Reply]
+ 1
warrens
(7 mins ago)
I hope not too soon but... When Gee retires I would like to have him in the commentator booth
[Reply]
+ 1
jeremiahwas
(7 mins ago)
Never-mind the controversial ‘looks’ of the new Atherton bikes, I want one just for how they SOUND! Intoxicating.
[Reply]
+ 2
jwestenhoff
(58 mins ago)
He made that look WAY smoother than it would be to ride. Damn.
[Reply]
+ 2
aliclarkson
(1 hours ago)
so fast! Looks like a great track and Gee did a great job there.
[Reply]
+ 1
shredfox
(42 mins ago)
Did anyone else noticed how quick he came to a stop at the end of the run?
Must be the trickstuff brakes.....
[Reply]
+ 2
martin737
(1 hours ago)
Oh God, I wouldn't be able to ride this track and talk at the same time
[Reply]
+ 2
islandforlife
(40 mins ago)
I might be able to walk the track and talk at the same time... "might"...
[Reply]
+ 1
sproglad
(15 mins ago)
Great course preview, love his insight from a pro's perspective.
[Reply]
+ 1
sicnarf007
(1 hours ago)
Amazing course!
[Reply]
+ 1
dglobulator
(1 hours ago)
Thanks george.
[Reply]
+ 1
igottaride
(6 mins ago)
Amazing track.
[Reply]
+ 1
mutton
(26 mins ago)
Fck Yeagh!
[Reply]
+ 0
Mei-Lewis
(1 hours ago)
Let's get Rachel to do this too!
[Reply]
+ 5
graemeiow
(1 hours ago)
What, pee under her desk?
[Reply]
+ 1
dellephar
(17 mins ago)
Awesome Gee is the man !
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 5
toast2266
(1 hours ago)
I like how they photoshopped a smile onto his face for the picture at the beginning.
[Reply]
