VIDEOS
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
Sep 14, 2018
by
Red Bull Bike
The huge hits on Red Bull Hardline are linked together by rough, technical steeps.
Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
120620 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
61103 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
52721 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
50773 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
48357 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
46316 views
Results: Lenzerheide XCO World Championships 2018
44843 views
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
44629 views
37 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 27
nug12182
(1 hours ago)
That's more intense than this hurricane going on outside my house!!!
[Reply]
+ 7
BamaBiscuits
(1 hours ago)
Stay safe mate!
[Reply]
+ 2
Aksel31
(50 mins ago)
Stay safe bro! That will be maybe the only occasion to say this on pinkbike, but please don't go ride your bike for once!
[Reply]
+ 9
deadflat
(43 mins ago)
@Aksel31
: But, but.... think of the tailwinds and claiming those roadie KOMs ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
[Reply]
+ 1
Aksel31
(37 mins ago)
@deadflat
: hahaha true that!
[Reply]
+ 1
Matt115lamb
(5 mins ago)
Hope you don’t get “ tremendously wet “ lol !
Anyway this hardline is a proper dh coarse , hope it stays dry and they all get down in one piece
[Reply]
+ 14
ismasan
(1 hours ago)
how the f*ck
do you manage to even speak, man!!?? mid air, or in the nastiest rock section ever...
[Reply]
+ 15
Pininator
(1 hours ago)
Gee-sus!!!
[Reply]
+ 11
Captain-Spaulding
(1 hours ago)
Palms are sweaty. Mom's spaghetti.
[Reply]
+ 1
DillonFaubion
(35 mins ago)
Just puking all over the place
i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/010/884/momspaghetti.jpg
[Reply]
+ 9
MMOF
(1 hours ago)
Give him the first place already. He deserves it and his course previews are outstanding.
[Reply]
+ 9
theruns
(55 mins ago)
How good do you have to be to casually discuss how massive those step-ups are mid-air? Dude is so good.
[Reply]
+ 3
Geoff-Smith
(26 mins ago)
I think that this is where world cups should be heading. Courses like this would shake up the standing a little bit, and make the racing much more interesting. Maybe we could see gaps between racers of seconds rather then tenths of seconds.
[Reply]
+ 1
Rhymer
(8 mins ago)
Time gaps of tenths isn't interesting?!
[Reply]
+ 2
mollow
(7 mins ago)
Minaar would be crying at the UCI's office after track walk to tell them to remove the jumps because they're too dangerous for riders safety... Here comes the downvote warriors
[Reply]
+ 4
PauRexs
(1 hours ago)
He´s got the best automatic pilot out there... too much a good argument for those who acuse him to be a cyborg... plus balls of steel...
[Reply]
+ 0
coyotecycleworks
(26 mins ago)
I agree Gee is one cool customer, just because he's more focused on winning doesn't make him boring.
[Reply]
+ 5
Eriken
(1 hours ago)
Best course preview in a really long time, riding is brilliant!!
[Reply]
+ 1
alecD
(27 mins ago)
Wow that looks supper knar. Well done I’ve seen a bit of last years, yet this video shows the technical rock and root combination that people love to fear. You made it look easy and thanks again for explaining the details on the way down, cause the video cams got amazing resolution.
yet my cell phones screen is to small for the detail to see how massive everything is and how twisted those roots and rocks are. I guess I’ll have to keep watching it
Cheers!
[Reply]
+ 3
DAMZ
(1 hours ago)
flow country for real man!
[Reply]
+ 2
dthomp325
(47 mins ago)
Hey guys, has anyone seen some truck tires? I think I left them somewhere out on the course.
[Reply]
+ 1
vntim
(47 mins ago)
I would love to see more of these style races outside of the world cup season. I love Hardline and the urban downhill races
[Reply]
+ 2
Kunt
(37 mins ago)
Gee Atherton is just a bewdy!
[Reply]
+ 2
H3RESQ
(55 mins ago)
....Redbull hardline, when a POV view actually looks knarly!
[Reply]
+ 1
islandforlife
(40 mins ago)
Just what I was thinking... this is with the GoPro effect... can't imagine it without...
[Reply]
+ 1
LaurensVR
(33 mins ago)
This is what WC tracks should be like because it made me have to go to the wc...
#gee4hardline
[Reply]
+ 1
cool3
(1 hours ago)
Vital's RAW vid of HL Day 2 here:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvPYrDAQHiE
[Reply]
+ 1
skater4145
(32 mins ago)
"its time for the road gap... oh god, shes big!"
[Reply]
+ 1
colincolin
(5 mins ago)
Was this filmed with a calculator or is it only bad on mobile?
[Reply]
+ 1
Timbrown
(2 mins ago)
This course looks like Rampage and Fest Series had a baby.
[Reply]
+ 1
Nathan6209
(46 mins ago)
WTF just happened?!? Give him a medal, seriously gnarly course!
[Reply]
+ 1
fatduke
(1 hours ago)
Great to hear how much he seems to be enjoying it.
[Reply]
+ 1
scoot34
(1 hours ago)
Stand aside Gee, and hold my beer
[Reply]
+ 1
robito
(41 mins ago)
This guy is unbelievable. Has been for a long time
[Reply]
+ 1
nordland071285
(3 mins ago)
wow!
[Reply]
+ 1
kingdick
(1 hours ago)
Warp speed G
[Reply]
+ 1
conv3rt
(36 mins ago)
egads
[Reply]
