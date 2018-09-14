VIDEOS

Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV

Sep 14, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  

The huge hits on Red Bull Hardline are linked together by rough, technical steeps.

37 Comments

  • + 27
 That's more intense than this hurricane going on outside my house!!!
  • + 7
 Stay safe mate!
  • + 2
 Stay safe bro! That will be maybe the only occasion to say this on pinkbike, but please don't go ride your bike for once! Wink
  • + 9
 @Aksel31: But, but.... think of the tailwinds and claiming those roadie KOMs ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • + 1
 @deadflat: hahaha true that!
  • + 1
 Hope you don’t get “ tremendously wet “ lol !
Anyway this hardline is a proper dh coarse , hope it stays dry and they all get down in one piece
  • + 14
 how the f*ck
do you manage to even speak, man!!?? mid air, or in the nastiest rock section ever...
  • + 15
 Gee-sus!!!
  • + 11
 Palms are sweaty. Mom's spaghetti.
  • + 1
 Just puking all over the place
i.kym-cdn.com/entries/icons/original/000/010/884/momspaghetti.jpg
  • + 9
 Give him the first place already. He deserves it and his course previews are outstanding.
  • + 9
 How good do you have to be to casually discuss how massive those step-ups are mid-air? Dude is so good.
  • + 3
 I think that this is where world cups should be heading. Courses like this would shake up the standing a little bit, and make the racing much more interesting. Maybe we could see gaps between racers of seconds rather then tenths of seconds.
  • + 1
 Time gaps of tenths isn't interesting?!
  • + 2
 Minaar would be crying at the UCI's office after track walk to tell them to remove the jumps because they're too dangerous for riders safety... Here comes the downvote warriors
  • + 4
 He´s got the best automatic pilot out there... too much a good argument for those who acuse him to be a cyborg... plus balls of steel...
  • + 0
 I agree Gee is one cool customer, just because he's more focused on winning doesn't make him boring.
  • + 5
 Best course preview in a really long time, riding is brilliant!!
  • + 1
 Wow that looks supper knar. Well done I’ve seen a bit of last years, yet this video shows the technical rock and root combination that people love to fear. You made it look easy and thanks again for explaining the details on the way down, cause the video cams got amazing resolution.
yet my cell phones screen is to small for the detail to see how massive everything is and how twisted those roots and rocks are. I guess I’ll have to keep watching it
Cheers!
  • + 3
 flow country for real man!
  • + 2
 Hey guys, has anyone seen some truck tires? I think I left them somewhere out on the course.
  • + 1
 I would love to see more of these style races outside of the world cup season. I love Hardline and the urban downhill races
  • + 2
 Gee Atherton is just a bewdy!
  • + 2
 ....Redbull hardline, when a POV view actually looks knarly!
  • + 1
 Just what I was thinking... this is with the GoPro effect... can't imagine it without...
  • + 1
 This is what WC tracks should be like because it made me have to go to the wc... #gee4hardline
  • + 1
 Vital's RAW vid of HL Day 2 here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvPYrDAQHiE
  • + 1
 "its time for the road gap... oh god, shes big!"
  • + 1
 Was this filmed with a calculator or is it only bad on mobile?
  • + 1
 This course looks like Rampage and Fest Series had a baby.
  • + 1
 WTF just happened?!? Give him a medal, seriously gnarly course!
  • + 1
 Great to hear how much he seems to be enjoying it.
  • + 1
 Stand aside Gee, and hold my beer Wink
  • + 1
 This guy is unbelievable. Has been for a long time
  • + 1
 wow!
  • + 1
 Warp speed G
  • + 1
 egads

