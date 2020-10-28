Video: Gee Atherton's Introduction to Lousa DH World Cup

Oct 28, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesThe 2020 UCI MTB Downhill World Cup will conclude on the lush, green slopes above the picturesque town of Lousa. This Portuguese venue will host the World's elite DH riders for the first time and the setting for the final two races of the season could not be better.

The 2,5km long track includes everything needed for a world class downhill spectacle - from fast open sections, tight berms & loose loam to insanely steep sections full of roots, flat out pedalling sections and jump lines.

Catch all the action from Lousa Live on Red Bull TV: https://win.gs/UCILousa2020Red Bull


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Gee Atherton Lousa World Cup Dh 2020 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
106735 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
61427 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
55414 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
52745 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
42436 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
35655 views
Video: Friday Fails #141
29314 views
Tracey Hannah to Stop Racing UCI World Cups After Lousa & Set New Goals
29091 views

12 Comments

  • 16 0
 "All the media guys stood around doing nothing, as always." Tell us how you really feel Gee!
  • 9 0
 Thanks Gee! You are Perfect for the job! When the time comes... I hope to see him in the commentator box!
  • 3 0
 Every one of Gee’s previews I am amazed at his capacity to talk all the way down... what a beat.
  • 3 0
 "Lots of line choices"

Waiting for Cathrovision intensifies.
  • 2 0
 Fontana locals are like "that's not a wall!"
  • 2 0
 I was more out of breath watching that than he was riding it.
  • 2 0
 Track looks sick! But that sprint made me tired just watching
  • 1 0
 Looks super fast, but it will cut up and blow out soon enough.
  • 1 0
 Is it me or Gee sound more and more like Bear Grylls?
  • 1 0
 This is awsome!! Totally different IMO.
  • 1 0
 Looks fun!
  • 1 1
 No chunk?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010137
Mobile Version of Website