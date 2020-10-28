Video: Gee Atherton's Introduction to Lousa DH World Cup





Catch all the action from Lousa Live on Red Bull TV: The 2020 UCI MTB Downhill World Cup will conclude on the lush, green slopes above the picturesque town of Lousa. This Portuguese venue will host the World's elite DH riders for the first time and the setting for the final two races of the season could not be better.The 2,5km long track includes everything needed for a world class downhill spectacle - from fast open sections, tight berms & loose loam to insanely steep sections full of roots, flat out pedalling sections and jump lines.Catch all the action from Lousa Live on Red Bull TV: https://win.gs/UCILousa2020 — Red Bull