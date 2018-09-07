VIDEOS

Video: Gee Atherton's Lenzerheide DH World Champs Track Analysis

Sep 7, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Gee Atherton couldn't participate in this year's UCI MTB World Championship Downhill race. However, he's here to take you over the most important parts of the Downhill course in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Big Drops, huge roots, tree stumps, rock gardens, this trail has got them all. Will Loic Bruni make it to the win? What about the French crew with the likes of Amaury Pierron? Rachel Atherton just won the UCI MTB World Cup 2018, but will she be able to keep the momentum going and win the World Championship? Or will Tahnee Seagrave make up for the World Cup loss and take the win? Leave your answers and votes in the comments and let's see what's gonna happen!

The dream of every professional mountain biker is to earn the right to race the upcoming season in the rainbow stripes. Watch as the best male and female riders on the planet battle for the UCI MTB World Championship 2018 jersey. And the battle is gonna be a tough one here in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Home of some epic races in the past, who will take the crown this year?

10 Comments

  • + 19
 #letGeerace
  • + 9
 This was great. I've really enjoyed Gee's course previous this year. So informative and composed especially for someone riding it at mach 6. It's nice to have a course preview at race pace. Nice as in "scary". : )
  • + 6
 Gee has become a very likable underdog lately. He used to get a lot of flack for sounding arrogant. I’m not sure I ever thought he sounded that way but he does seem a little more humble about not being a very top rider. I’m hoping he does return to top form next year. Gonna miss him at World Champs.
  • + 7
 I wanna see him form a rival gang to 50:01 and start putting out super bad ass edits filmed on his mental welsh hillside. Healthy (with some less healthy mixed in) competition between the two gangs would provide some excellent next level shreddage for me to watch. And we could all have our fave gangs stickers on our bikes and have car park trick offs with rival gang members at the bike park. Yes. That would definitely be the best thing that could ever happen.
  • + 6
 Wow. Talk about a sportsman. Takes a lot of ego-checking to show up, support your sister and put out content like this when you so clearly should be between the tape. Way to make the most of whats around Gee. I just became more of a fan.
  • + 1
 I got a feeling being left out of world champs will put that chip back on Gee's shoulder he needs to be back in the hunt next season. Love him or hate him...dude is a legend and can win any weekend when healthy.
  • + 4
 That was awesome.. cheers Gee
  • + 2
 Wait, gee didn't get invited to worlds? This is the first I've heard of this!
  • + 1
 Someone on the GBR team should have gotten "hurt" or "sick".
  • - 1
 why stop at 29 inch wheels. Let's go 50 inch wheels and have some real racing.

