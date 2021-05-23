Video: Gee Atherton's Rapid POV of a Lap Down the Fort William World Cup Track
May 23, 2021
by Ed Spratt
|Fort William is one of the Fastest, Roughest tracks in the World. Hop aboard to experience Gee Atherton's POV as the Atherton Bike tracks every turn and makes short work of some very large rocks!
Gee has taken the World Cup win twice on this beast of a track at Nevis range, as well as 7 National titles - Watch him on a charge!— The Athertons
