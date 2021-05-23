Video: Gee Atherton's Rapid POV of a Lap Down the Fort William World Cup Track

May 23, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFort William is one of the Fastest, Roughest tracks in the World. Hop aboard to experience Gee Atherton's POV as the Atherton Bike tracks every turn and makes short work of some very large rocks!

Gee has taken the World Cup win twice on this beast of a track at Nevis range, as well as 7 National titles - Watch him on a charge! The Athertons


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Gee Atherton


Must Read This Week
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
79772 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
78057 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
72294 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
67262 views
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
63166 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
62718 views
Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver
59214 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
55216 views

11 Comments

  • 6 0
 He's the only person to receive 5G in the Nevis range... In the corners.
  • 4 0
 It's the Gee force.
  • 3 0
 He’s a machine, both physically and mentally! To go full mach chicken down there without even looking once out of control is mind blowing
  • 5 0
 Geezeus that was quick!
  • 1 0
 The first minute in his rims were crying. You can hear the rim strikes when he was going over some of those rocks.
  • 1 0
 How strong you gotta be to ride like that? Insane!
  • 1 0
 "POV"

I too have eyes in my belly button!
  • 1 0
 Yeah but if I had that bike I'd be that fast
  • 1 0
 Man I miss world cups. Can't wait for the start of the season
  • 1 0
 Daaaaaaaaaang
  • 1 0
 He is quite good.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008051
Mobile Version of Website