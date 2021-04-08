Video: Gee Atherton's Terrifying 'Slate Line' POV

Apr 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWorld Champion mountain-biker Gee Atherton, shows why he's known as one of the toughest and most daring riders in downhill mountain-biking as he tackles a new line at a disused slate quarry in Wales. Gee sets out to conquer a moving mountain of slate scree with one of the biggest gaps he’s ever jumped and a super-sharp surface where any mistake will not be forgiven. See every terrifying rock, drop and angle from Gee's point of view The Athertons


17 Comments

  • 9 0
 Can't take traction for granite here...
  • 4 0
 Idk traction looked pretty gneiss to me
  • 2 1
 Wouldn't slag anyone of for washing out on those turns.
  • 6 0
 Freakin' Go Pro doesn't do it justice. It's nice they added non-POV footage to show how crazy it is.
  • 4 0
 Although this is cool, I really just want to see a full unedited run from his helmet or chest cam. Mega balls to ride that, the little awkward drop halfway down didn't make it into the final edit I don't think?
  • 3 0
 When Gee gets scared you know it's on another level. That looked insane, near zero grip on loose slate which is pretty much a path or razor blades with massive consequences if you fall and then he hit that little gap at the bottom! I heard he needed a pilot's licence to ride that gap!
  • 1 0
 After that gap he had enough flight time to qualify for a pilots licence! The average incline for the whole line was 40 degrees... on that surface... just amazing.
  • 2 0
 I thought my action camera was bad quality?
But when going speed & roughness of what Gee is doing does not look any better?
Any one want to lend me a hero 9 just to show my new trails in 5k?
  • 3 0
 Did anyone notice his front wheel wobble slightly when he landed it? Could have been horrible if he hadn’t of reigned it in.
  • 2 0
 Actually looks doable and pretty fun if you remove the Gee-speed/sized drops and step down. Just don't fall...
  • 2 0
 That was so awesome! I hope Gee takes another crack at Redbull Rampage one day.
  • 1 0
 It's a miracle he didn't get a puncture on the sharp shale. Holy cow! What a ride. Thanks for sharing the POV. I need a shower now.
  • 2 0
 what is this, Plattekill? Smile good work
  • 2 0
 The hop at 1:04 had my palms sweating, knees weak and arms heavy.
  • 1 0
 that was the scariest part for me. hes going like 1 MPH and sends this massive huck to basically flat. such low speed and such a big drop.
  • 1 0
 my hands are so sweaty now.
  • 2 0
 There's vomit on his jersey already, Dan's spaghetti.

