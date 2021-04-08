Video: Gee Atherton's Terrifying 'Slate Line' POV

World Champion mountain-biker Gee Atherton, shows why he's known as one of the toughest and most daring riders in downhill mountain-biking as he tackles a new line at a disused slate quarry in Wales. Gee sets out to conquer a moving mountain of slate scree with one of the biggest gaps he’s ever jumped and a super-sharp surface where any mistake will not be forgiven. See every terrifying rock, drop and angle from Gee's point of view — The Athertons