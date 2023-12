2023 was another year of hunting out the wildest places to ride, and of course film. From the vertical rock slabs of the Dolomites, to the steep, technical lines at Hardline, to the raw, dusty desert of Rampage, this is a collection of Gee's wildest head cams from this year.



Filmed using the Insta360 X3, dive into the action and experience just what it feels like to be balanced on some of the most difficult lines in the world, where one slip, comes at a costly price. — The Athertons