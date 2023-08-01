Video: Gemma Corbera Does What the Title Suggests in 'Breaking Barriers in Chile'

Words: Gemma Corbera
Why Chile? I would never have guessed! I started to hear the name and I started to notice it. I saw more and more videos and pictures on social media and I couldn't believe it. Then, my friend Renata Wiese and Alan Mandel told me to go there in January for an event in Pytspark called "Todo o Nada", "All or Nothing". I went a few days before the event and the first day I fell in love with Chile. I was blown away! Beautiful views and unexplainable vibes. They have everything for riding: dirtjumps, dh for lapsitos, bikeparks, rocky terrain, desert, volcanoes.... And besides having EVERYTHING for the bike, the people are incredible ! Everyone is very motivated and people are very friendly. The truth is that I was really pissed to have to leave, I didn't want to go home.
The first time I was there for about 15 days but I didn't see a lot, that's why I wanted to come back. I kept seeing thousands of pictures and videos of beautiful places I wanted to visit. And so I started talking to Santi (the filmer I met at the event) and we started planning to do a project there. We had the idea to go to the South together with our friend Nacho Coulon and we went there to inspect a little bit the area that you can see in the video. Thanks to Reverse and SrSuntour this project was possible! I 'm so happy about this great opportunity.
I have to tell you that I saw a lot of places, but I don't think I saw even 5% of what is there! I also saw that many things (such as the types of terrain) were new to me and I really want to improve myself there. This is why we called the edit "Breaking Barriers in Chile."
I can't wait to go back to the North, to the South, to the center, to Pytspark, everywhere! I have volcanoes to inspect, downhills to ride, many dirt parks that I didn't have time to visit.... I'm looking forward to come back soon and show you more!
Hope you enjoyed the video
Big Love
Gem