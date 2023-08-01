Video: Gemma Corbera Does What the Title Suggests in 'Breaking Barriers in Chile'

Words: Gemma Corbera

Why Chile? I would never have guessed! I started to hear the name and I started to notice it. I saw more and more videos and pictures on social media and I couldn't believe it. Then, my friend Renata Wiese and Alan Mandel told me to go there in January for an event in Pytspark called "Todo o Nada", "All or Nothing". I went a few days before the event and the first day I fell in love with Chile. I was blown away! Beautiful views and unexplainable vibes. They have everything for riding: dirtjumps, dh for lapsitos, bikeparks, rocky terrain, desert, volcanoes.... And besides having EVERYTHING for the bike, the people are incredible ! Everyone is very motivated and people are very friendly. The truth is that I was really pissed to have to leave, I didn't want to go home.The first time I was there for about 15 days but I didn't see a lot, that's why I wanted to come back. I kept seeing thousands of pictures and videos of beautiful places I wanted to visit. And so I started talking to Santi (the filmer I met at the event) and we started planning to do a project there. We had the idea to go to the South together with our friend Nacho Coulon and we went there to inspect a little bit the area that you can see in the video. Thanks to Reverse and SrSuntour this project was possible! I 'm so happy about this great opportunity.I have to tell you that I saw a lot of places, but I don't think I saw even 5% of what is there! I also saw that many things (such as the types of terrain) were new to me and I really want to improve myself there. This is why we called the edit "Breaking Barriers in Chile."I can't wait to go back to the North, to the South, to the center, to Pytspark, everywhere! I have volcanoes to inspect, downhills to ride, many dirt parks that I didn't have time to visit.... I'm looking forward to come back soon and show you more!Hope you enjoyed the videoBig LoveGem