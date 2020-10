I had four days to travel British Columbia, with four friends. We travelled to Williams Lake, Kamloops, Pemberton and the Sea to Sky corridor. It was the best trip of the year. Fraser Vaage, Scott Mackay and Sam Honcharuk are friends who I grew up riding with. To be able to bring this on this trip and ride some of the best terrain in BC for the weekend, was a dream come true.Shot on the GoPro HERO9Riding my FOCUS Bikes SAM² ebike.#GoProHERO9