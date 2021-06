The North Shore Triple Crown is nothing new. Starting at the water in Deep Cove, we pedal to the very top trails of Seymour, Fromme, and Cypress. 74km in distance, 2800m of elevation gain, and 8 hours of moving time, makes this one hell of a ride. Come along for the suffer-fest with our crew: Eric Lawrenuk, Geoff Gulevich, Ross Measures, Fraser Vaage, Ryan Vanderham, Scott Mackay, Sam Honcharuk, and Taylor Booth.