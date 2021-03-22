Video: Geoff Gulevich, Rémy Métailler, Yoann Barelli​ & Steve Vanderhoek Hit Wild Squamish Lines

Always a humbling experience, riding with talented riders, on their home terrain. We checked out some super wild trails and had an all time day, with Rémy Métailler​, Yoann Barelli​, Steve Vanderhoek​, Jono Lo and Matt McDuff. We got deep into the big moves and had an absolute blast with one another. Definitely a day for the books!filmed on my GoPro​ MaxRiding my Orbea​ Occam