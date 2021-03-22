Video: Geoff Gulevich, Rémy Métailler, Yoann Barelli​ & Steve Vanderhoek Hit Wild Squamish Lines

Mar 22, 2021
by Geoff Gulevich  

Always a humbling experience, riding with talented riders, on their home terrain. We checked out some super wild trails and had an all time day, with Rémy Métailler​, Yoann Barelli​, Steve Vanderhoek​, Jono Lo and Matt McDuff. We got deep into the big moves and had an absolute blast with one another. Definitely a day for the books!

filmed on my GoPro​ Max
Riding my Orbea​ Occam

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Geoff Gulevich Remy Metailler Steve Vanderhoek Yoann Barelli Vlogs


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
174620 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
60878 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
46896 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
46422 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
45522 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
39954 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs' New A3 Helmet
36051 views
Greg Minnaar Shares his Training Difficulties Following a COVID-19 Diagnosis
33910 views

7 Comments

  • 4 0
 I really love those videos with remy, yoann and steve (and now added by geoff) but it feels like the released more videos in the last few days then netflix in the last months...
  • 1 0
 Such a good video for a Monday morning, puts my weekends riding into perspective, still on the novice slopes!
Would love to move over the pond to look at these features.Smile
  • 5 6
 It's bearable if you watch it on mute
  • 5 3
 Yep -quite a bit of blahblah.........
  • 3 0
 @NoriDori: you mean talking and having a good time? Do you tipicly go for rides with your homies and just sit in silence?

Video is edited where you are seeing the moment before and after hitting features you wouldn't even stand at the top of.... Go do something f*cking even remotely close to this and let me know how much excited "blah blah blah" you doing with your friends.


f*cking people complaining about a video of people having a good time Holy shit this world is f*cked
  • 2 0
 @TheBearDen: Beautifully said. Biking brings me the most happiness and its fun to share the stoke
  • 1 0
 @TheBearDen: chill

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007944
Mobile Version of Website