Video: Geoff Gulevich, Rémy Métailler, Yoann Barelli​ & Steve Vanderhoek Hit Wild Squamish Lines

Always a humbling experience, riding with talented riders, on their home terrain. We checked out some super wild trails and had an all time day, with Rémy Métailler, Yoann Barelli, Steve Vanderhoek, Jono Lo and Matt McDuff. We got deep into the big moves and had an absolute blast with one another. Definitely a day for the books!
filmed on my GoPro Max
Riding my Orbea Occam
7 Comments
Would love to move over the pond to look at these features.
Video is edited where you are seeing the moment before and after hitting features you wouldn't even stand at the top of.... Go do something f*cking even remotely close to this and let me know how much excited "blah blah blah" you doing with your friends.
f*cking people complaining about a video of people having a good time Holy shit this world is f*cked
