Video: Geoff Gulevich Rides a Collection of Great Trails In Kimberley BC
Jul 25, 2020
by
Geoff Gulevich
This town was so awesome! Welcoming people in addition to some super rad trails, in the Bootleg area. Highly recommend adding Kimberley to the summer travel plans. Can't wait to go back!
Riding my Focus Bikes, SAM
Filmed with my GoPro HERO8 and MAX.
Videos
Riding Videos
1
0
liquidfoxbat
(24 mins ago)
Loved that! Going for a ride rather than a run now
[Reply]
1
0
scottlink
(11 mins ago)
Thanks for the motivation!!!! Awesome job!!!
[Reply]
