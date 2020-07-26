Video: Geoff Gulevich Rides a Collection of Great Trails In Kimberley BC

Jul 25, 2020
by Geoff Gulevich  

This town was so awesome! Welcoming people in addition to some super rad trails, in the Bootleg area. Highly recommend adding Kimberley to the summer travel plans. Can't wait to go back!
Riding my Focus Bikes, SAM
Filmed with my GoPro HERO8 and MAX.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Check Out: 16 New Hardtails for 2020
77115 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
76782 views
Spotted: Does Norco's New DH Bike Use Flex Stays?
61036 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
57753 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
56470 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
49383 views
Bontrager Release BITS Integrated Stem Tool System
38655 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
35426 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Loved that! Going for a ride rather than a run now Smile
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the motivation!!!! Awesome job!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007910
Mobile Version of Website