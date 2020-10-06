Pinkbike.com
Video: Geoff Gulevich Rides Steep Chutes in Williams Lake BC
Oct 6, 2020
by
Geoff Gulevich
Checking out some of the gnarliest chutes around, right here in Williams Lake BC. Dropping in with local legend, Cory Brunelle.
I was on my @FOCUS Bikes SAM² Ebike, just to make it more exciting.
@GoPro
#GoProHERO9
#GoProCreatorSummit
eMTB
Videos
Riding Videos
Geoff Gulevich
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
madmon
(16 hours ago)
no workie
[Reply]
1 Comment
