Video: Geoff Gulevich Rides Steep Chutes in Williams Lake BC

Oct 6, 2020
by Geoff Gulevich  

Checking out some of the gnarliest chutes around, right here in Williams Lake BC. Dropping in with local legend, Cory Brunelle.

I was on my @FOCUS Bikes SAM² Ebike, just to make it more exciting.
@GoPro #GoProHERO9 #GoProCreatorSummit

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Geoff Gulevich


Must Read This Week
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
51400 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
46228 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
46047 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
41542 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
38973 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38129 views
[Updated] Red Bull TV to Broadcast World Champs in 140 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
33739 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020 - Round 2
32416 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 no workie

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007962
Mobile Version of Website