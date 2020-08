This week, I visit Kelowna, to test our luck on "Casino Royale", with long time friend and awesome rider, Stephen Matthews. This was my first time actually riding in Kelowna, believe it or not.Casino Royale, is the local wild trail; full of rad wooden built features and some loose and rocky terrain. I thought this trail was an absolute blast and I hope you enjoy it as well!Riding my Focus Bikes, SAMFilmed on my GoPro HERO8 and Max.