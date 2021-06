I have been riding Whistler Bike Park for 20 years.One of the greatest places on Earth. I have lots of amazing history in the bike park and somehow, it just gets better and better.I ran into the IFHT Films and Mahalo my Dude gang that was my awesome crew for the day, just having fun and catching up with friends I haven't seen in so long!We jumped right into it and enjoyed it as much as we could.Filmed on my GoPro HERO9Riding my Orbea Rallon