Video: Geoff Gulevich Uncovers a Dream Freeride Trail in British Columbia
Aug 21, 2020
by
Geoff Gulevich
Stumbled upon this unreal trail with Scott Mackay up front. What a gem!!!
Fast, flowy and some crazy doubles incorporated into it.
Riding my Focus SAM
filmed with my GoPro Max.
Videos
eMTB
Riding Videos
Geoff Gulevich
1 Comment
SoddenDeath
(14 mins ago)
Can the person that crafted this trail please stand up? Credit where credit is due!
[Reply]
