Video: Geoff Gulevich Uncovers a Dream Freeride Trail in British Columbia

Aug 21, 2020
by Geoff Gulevich  

Stumbled upon this unreal trail with Scott Mackay up front. What a gem!!!
Fast, flowy and some crazy doubles incorporated into it.

Riding my Focus SAM
filmed with my GoPro Max.

Posted In:
Videos eMTB Riding Videos Geoff Gulevich


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Can the person that crafted this trail please stand up? Credit where credit is due!

Post a Comment



