Video: Geoff Gulevich's Express eMTB Lap On the North Shore's Expresso

Sep 11, 2020
by Geoff Gulevich  


I just received my new Focus Bikes, SAM², Ebike. Wanted to test it down a classic trail, so I chose "Expresso", for a quick one. Classic trail with some beautiful upgrades.

Riding with Jonno Lo.
Filmed on my GoPro Max.



Mount Fromme

Expresso

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Has Geoff set a record for releasing the most videos in one calendar year? Seems like every few days there’s a new one posted! Definitely working hard for Focus.
  • 2 0
 The handlebar looks classic small too, through that fish eye lens!
  • 1 0
 What a bunch of shitty trails they got in NothVan.
  • 1 0
 Nevermind

