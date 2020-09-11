Pinkbike.com
Video: Geoff Gulevich's Express eMTB Lap On the North Shore's Expresso
Sep 11, 2020
by
Geoff Gulevich
Follow
Following
I just received my new Focus Bikes, SAM², Ebike. Wanted to test it down a classic trail, so I chose "Expresso", for a quick one. Classic trail with some beautiful upgrades.
Riding with Jonno Lo.
Filmed on my GoPro Max.
Regions in Article
Mount Fromme
Trails in Article
Expresso
eMTB
Videos
Geoff Gulevich
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Molesdigmyjumps
(1 hours ago)
Has Geoff set a record for releasing the most videos in one calendar year? Seems like every few days there’s a new one posted! Definitely working hard for Focus.
[Reply]
2
0
lukeno1
(46 mins ago)
The handlebar looks classic small too, through that fish eye lens!
[Reply]
1
0
MartyFluxMcFly
(12 mins ago)
What a bunch of shitty trails they got in NothVan.
[Reply]
1
0
Chuckolicious
(2 mins ago)
Nevermind
[Reply]
