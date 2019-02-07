Video: Geoff Gulevich's Stag Party in Bralorne, BC

Episode 4 Presented by: GoPro
Produced by: Eric Lawrenuk
It's Gully's Stag and we are headed to Bralorne Adventure Lodge! Now is your chance to join Gully's crew, and witness the antics first hand. Be prepared for helicopter-paintball missions, group shenanigans, and non-stop party laps.
Music Provided by these RAD local bands:
GAZEBO CLUBMusktrat MeadowsBELCARRARoyal Oak
