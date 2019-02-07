VIDEOS

Video: Geoff Gulevich's Stag Party in Bralorne, BC

Feb 7, 2019
by Eric Lawrenuk  
Weekend Slayer - Episode 4 - Gully's Stag

by lornny
Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Episode 4 Presented by: GoPro
Produced by: Eric Lawrenuk

It's Gully's Stag and we are headed to Bralorne Adventure Lodge! Now is your chance to join Gully's crew, and witness the antics first hand. Be prepared for helicopter-paintball missions, group shenanigans, and non-stop party laps.

Music Provided by these RAD local bands:

GAZEBO CLUB

Musktrat Meadows

BELCARRA

Royal Oak

Photo- Ross Measures
Photo - Ross Measures


5 Comments

  • + 1
 Just clicked the video because of the green Spesh FSR in the article teaser. How I loved this bike!
(Mine, cool/uncool modernized: fstatic1.mtb-news.de/v3/17/1705/1705918-upur6qhgjz2s-fsrstatussommer20143-original.jpg )
  • + 2
 And then realized that it's a different bike Big Grin
  • + 1
 I want to get married now.
  • + 1
 That Tech No Hoodie doe????
  • + 1
 That TeccaNina Hoodie..

Post a Comment



