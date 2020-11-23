Video: Geoff Kabush, Catharine Pendrel & More Showcase the 2021 BC Bike Route - Chilliwack

Nov 23, 2020
by BC Bike Race  

North Vancouver BC - THE SHOWCASE 2020
Episode 1 of 5
Presented by CLIF BAR
Location: Fraser Valley, Chilliwack, Vedder Mountain, Cultus Lake

If you didn't catch The SHOWCASE Intro Video watch it here.

This is The SHOWCASE Episode 1 of a five(5) part mini-series. We hope you enjoy the visuals, the dialogue and the small feeling of human interactions as much as we did. Even though the future still remains a bit grey we believe there is so much positivity and optimism in even the smallest of gestures. We hope this series keeps you inspired and motivated.

In March, 2020 the world as we know it slowed to a grinding halt. BC Bike Race and many other events around the world were forced to delay and or cancel. BC Bike Race chose to delay until September, by the time that date rolled around things were once again different, maybe more hopeful, but the world was still in a flux and this event was not going to happen for 2020.

BC Bike Race as an events company needs to practice its vocation – logistics, organization and capture - so BCBR decided to conduct a rehearsal of the 2021 course, and call it The SHOWCASE.

The SHOWCASE is a five(5) part mini-series, that will offer up a preview of the 2021 route. This mini-series will share the experience and stories of six(6) athletes: Felix Burke, Katerina Nash, Florence Dostie-Menard, Sandra Walters, Karsten Madsen and Geoff Kabush and include a number of other amazing community personalities.

The SHOWCASE is aimed to capture the bizarre and strange experience that 2020 delivered, to a lost season and then right back to the indomitable spirit of communities and athletes as they come together to look to the future, to focus on the positive and reflect back on where we have come from to where we are going.

Cheers the BCBR Team

MORE INFO: bcbikerace.com
Race Dates: July 4-10, 2021
w/ backup Date: Sept 12-18

Photo Credits: Dave Silver
Video Credit: Wildland Media

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos BC Bike Race Catharine Pendrel Felix Burke Geoff Kabush Katerina Nash XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
84106 views
The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium
45192 views
Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
44020 views
Welcome to the 2021 Field Test: Trail & Enduro Bikes
39025 views
Reverse Components Launches 2021 Bike Hacks Including Shock Travel Indicator & Angle Spacers
36634 views
Bike Check: Rob Warner's Quotable, Repsol Honda Inspired E-Sommet
34892 views
Burning Question: What Next After the COVID Bike Boom?
32056 views
Wolf Tooth Launches New '8-Bit Pack Pliers' Multi Tool
32017 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I was briefly bummed when I heard the route was changing. But then I'm actually kind of excited now to be the first year of the new route!
  • 1 0
 Wildland Media you guys deserve a shoutout for the beautiful interviews and B Roll!
  • 1 0
 The fix is in for @mikelevy
  • 1 0
 Less ferry/seaplane travel and complicated logistics...same high price.
  • 1 0
 Dre's shirt is sa-weet!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007461
Mobile Version of Website