Video: Geoff Kabush, Katerina Nash, Sandra Walter & More Showcase the 2021 BC Bike Route - Squamish

Nov 25, 2020
by BC Bike Race  

BC Bike Race, THE SHOWCASE 2020
Episode 3 (of 5)
Presented by SHIMANO
Location: SQUAMISH

If you didn't catch The SHOWCASE:
- Intro Video watch it here
- Fraser Valley EP 1 here
- North Vancouver EP2 here

The SHOWCASE is a five(5) part mini-series, that will offer up a preview of the 2021 route. This mini-series will share the experience and stories of six(6) athletes: Felix Burke, Katerina Nash, Florence Dostie-Menard, Sandra Walters, Karsten Madsen and Geoff Kabush and include a number of other amazing community personalities.

The SHOWCASE is aimed to capture the bizarre and strange experience that 2020 delivered, to a lost season and then right back to the indomitable spirit of communities and athletes as they come together to look to the future, to focus on the positive and reflect back on where we have come from to where we are going.

Cheers the BCBR Team

MORE INFO: bcbikerace.com
Race Dates: July 4-10, 2021
w/ backup Date: Sept 12-18

Photo Credits: Dave Silver
Video Credit: Wildland Media

Posted In:
Videos Felix Burke Geoff Kabush Katerina Nash


