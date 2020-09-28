Video: George Brannigan & Clemens Kaudela Shred the New Propain Spindrift in Châtel

Sep 28, 2020
by PROPAIN-Bicycles  

George Brannigan and Clemens Kaudela teamed up for Propain Bikes edit for the All-New Spindrift: Beyond The Elements.


Shot in and around Châtel - Port du Soleil, Propain Bikes spared no effort to put the bike in a scene where it belongs. In freeride terrain.


Pure freeride action combining the four elements fire, earth, water and air with the riding style of George and Clemens. Enjoy three minutes of natural force and breath-taking riding. Pure Video Epic.






Presented by: PROPAIN Bikes
Riders: George Brannigan and Clemens Kaudela
Cinematography: Onpoint.Pictures
Produced by: GZELA.EU
Supported by: Châtel, Port du Soleil

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Propain Propain Spindrift Clemens Kaudela George Brannigan


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
66391 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
62523 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
59020 views
Spotted: Norco's Aluminum High Pivot, Long-Travel Something?
54452 views
11 Retro Downhill Bikes From the South Australian State Downhill Championships
46358 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
45467 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
43627 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
35238 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 #Makefreeridegreatagain
  • 2 0
 this is good
  • 1 0
 The Last Bikebenders... lol!
  • 1 0
 CHATEL!!!! Edit is great, i'd ride a Propain for sure!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009902
Mobile Version of Website