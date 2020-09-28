Video: George Brannigan & Clemens Kaudela Shred the New Propain Spindrift in Châtel

George Brannigan and Clemens Kaudela teamed up for Propain Bikes edit for the All-New Spindrift: Beyond The Elements.
Shot in and around Châtel - Port du Soleil, Propain Bikes spared no effort to put the bike in a scene where it belongs. In freeride terrain.
Pure freeride action combining the four elements fire, earth, water and air with the riding style of George and Clemens. Enjoy three minutes of natural force and breath-taking riding. Pure Video Epic.
Presented by: PROPAIN Bikes
Riders: George Brannigan
and Clemens Kaudela
Cinematography: Onpoint.Pictures
Produced by: GZELA.EU
Supported by: Châtel, Port du Soleil
