Video: George Brannigan Charges Hard in Queenstown

Mar 21, 2021
by Propain Factory Racing  

George Brannigan shreds Queenstown on his new Propain Downhill Bike. Enjoy this short edit!

Supported by
Propain Bikes
Sixpack Racing
RS Farbroller
Schwalbe Tires
Newman Components
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
MOTOREX
Crosscamp

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Propain George Brannigan


Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
174006 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
60330 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
43327 views
Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%
42016 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
40529 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
39461 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
36292 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs' New A3 Helmet
35105 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Top tip: ALWAYS click on a video that has George Brannigan in it. The guy's a boss.
  • 1 0
 definitely too short...
  • 1 0
 that's what she said

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007318
Mobile Version of Website