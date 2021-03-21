Pinkbike.com
Video: George Brannigan Charges Hard in Queenstown
Mar 21, 2021
by
Propain Factory Racing
George Brannigan shreds Queenstown on his new Propain Downhill Bike. Enjoy this short edit!
Supported by
Propain Bikes
Sixpack Racing
RS Farbroller
Schwalbe Tires
Newman Components
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
MOTOREX
Crosscamp
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Propain
George Brannigan
Must Read This Week
Winner Announced: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
174006 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
60330 views
Staff Ride: Brian's '10 Year' RAAW Madonna V2 Project Bike
43327 views
Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%
42016 views
6 Ways to Protect Your Bikes with Better Security Practices
40529 views
Review: Manitou Mezzer Expert Fork
39461 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Long Do You Keep Your Bike?
36292 views
Review: Troy Lee Designs' New A3 Helmet
35105 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Linkpin
(3 mins ago)
Top tip: ALWAYS click on a video that has George Brannigan in it. The guy's a boss.
[Reply]
1
0
BartDM
(5 mins ago)
definitely too short...
[Reply]
1
0
NicolaZesty314
(3 mins ago)
that's what she said
[Reply]
