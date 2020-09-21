Video: George Brannigan Gets Rowdy in Verbier

Insane details of the custom painted bike

One of Brannigan's favourite bike parks, Verbier, is perfect to complement his riding style. Gaps, flat out trails, berms to rip, it doesn't get much better. Along with feeling super comfortable on his Propain Rage bike and epic trails you can't not enjoy watching some quality shredding!"To be honest it was a strange time before doing some races and being back home in winter feeling so far removed from everything. When it feels like races aren't going to happen then the motivation isn't there. But now there's some smaller races happening before worlds, I did an invitational one over the weekend actually with a bunch of top World Cup guys there and just had so much fun so it's really fired me up for the few races this year if they happen." - George Brannigan"I think we can all agree that this is one of the best-looking custom paint jobs out there. Everyone comments on how cool it looks. I'm stoked to have the privilege of riding something so sick!" - George Brannigan"I love Verbier, to be honest, it's easily in my top 3 favourite places to ride. When you ride this place after a little rain and the dirt is all tacky you can't beat it!" - George Brannigan