Video: George Brannigan Gets Rowdy in Verbier

Sep 21, 2020
by Propain Factory Racing  
George Brannigan shreds Verbier

by propainfactoryracing
One of Brannigan’s favourite bike parks, Verbier, is perfect to complement his riding style. Gaps, flat out trails, berms to rip, it doesn’t get much better. Along with feeling super comfortable on his Propain Rage bike and epic trails you can’t not enjoy watching some quality shredding!


"To be honest it was a strange time before doing some races and being back home in winter feeling so far removed from everything. When it feels like races aren’t going to happen then the motivation isn’t there. But now there’s some smaller races happening before worlds, I did an invitational one over the weekend actually with a bunch of top World Cup guys there and just had so much fun so it’s really fired me up for the few races this year if they happen." - George Brannigan

Insane details of the custom painted bike

"I think we can all agree that this is one of the best-looking custom paint jobs out there. Everyone comments on how cool it looks. I’m stoked to have the privilege of riding something so sick!" - George Brannigan


"I love Verbier, to be honest, it’s easily in my top 3 favourite places to ride. When you ride this place after a little rain and the dirt is all tacky you can’t beat it!" - George Brannigan

Team supported by:

Propain Bikes
SIXPACK Racing
RS Farbroller
Vee Tire Co
Stans No Tubes
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
Motorex
CROSSCAMP

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 A video as long as the song. No bullshit just pure riding. I like this stuff.
  • 1 0
 Pretty close to prefection
  • 2 0
 "think I'll lose my mind if I dont find something to pacify"
Ozzy should have tried mtb, works for me!
  • 1 0
 "26 ain't dead Sharon!!!!!!" Big Grin
  • 2 0
 More Ozzy please,dope vid!!
  • 1 0
 Black Sabbath Paranoid
  • 1 0
 @styleguide: but yeah, Ozzy was lead singer at the time so....More Ozzy. Any flavor!
  • 1 0
 Damn I always dig a George video. Few years ago the Trek with Motorhead. Shred on sir! \m/
  • 1 0
 So good. Keep the vids coming!
  • 1 0
 great soundtrack

