Video: George Brannigan is Back with Another Rowdy Queenstown Shredit

I have been wanting to do a Queenstown Motörhead shredit 2.0 for over 5 years now since the first one I did. I knew it had to be as good or better than the previous one so I scared the s*#t out fo myself a number of times during filming. There were some big sketchy gaps I had to pioneer but it was totally worth it! I hope you all get frothed watching it too! — George Brannigan