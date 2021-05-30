Video: George Brannigan is Back with Another Rowdy Queenstown Shredit

May 30, 2021
by Propain Factory Racing  
Brannigan finally back with another Motörhead Queenstown shredit!

by propainfactoryracing
Views: 680    Faves: 8    Comments: 1



After 5 years George Brannigan comes back with another shredit from Queenstown. Before flying to Europe for World Cup racing he came up with an idea to do another banger! Not much to say! You just have to watch it!

Pure shredding, big gaps, fast corners and Motörhead music, can it be any better?

bigquotesI have been wanting to do a Queenstown Motörhead shredit 2.0 for over 5 years now since the first one I did. I knew it had to be as good or better than the previous one so I scared the s*#t out fo myself a number of times during filming. There were some big sketchy gaps I had to pioneer but it was totally worth it! I hope you all get frothed watching it too! George Brannigan

George has been riding the Propain Rage Prototype Downhill bike for the whole offseason now and is more than ready for racing!

bigquotesI’m feeling really good on the new Propain Rage DH, the poor thing took a hiding during filming but I’m more ready than ever coming into the season on that bike. I can’t wait! George Brannigan


Supported by
Propain Bikes
Sixpack Racing
RS Farbroller
Schwalbe Tires
Newman Components
RockShox/SRAM
Leatt
MOTOREX
Crosscamp

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Propain George Brannigan


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
56160 views
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
56025 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
52429 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
46106 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
42301 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
42235 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
41855 views
Thought Experiment: The $22,000 Trail Bike Build
33911 views

6 Comments

  • 12 0
 Ridicuolous gaps: check
Motorhead: check
Shaky footage filmed on a potato: check

f*ck yeah! This was worth waiting 5 years for.
  • 4 0
 fuck sake mate slow down...
  • 1 2
 These lyrics couldn't be any worse.. Two big gaps in the mornin', Branni I know it's late, but go big mate I'm young and I like the DH bike A little tuning makes it feel all right I've been around for quite a while I've studied it closely and got the track dialed I know you won't refuse You know this track is fast and loose Two big berms in the mornin', get rev'in I know you're thinkin', you must be shreadin' Why don't you invite my fellow racer Finn Get yourself some original pin I'll take you on and race you on the track Don't climb up, go down instead The shuttle works, it is not dead I don't need no excuse You like it fast and loose Two fast runs in the mornin', Whistler Let me in, baby let me in This border closing is a mountain bike sin You know me, you know my shifting is wired Cause electric shifting makes me tired I'm coming over and I won't be long Just let me finish smokin this bong
  • 2 0
 Couldn’t click fast enough
  • 1 0
 The Ace of Shreddits. Awesome vid, looking fast and comfy on that Propain now.
  • 1 0
 That's how you do the ultimate shredit. So sick

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008540
Mobile Version of Website