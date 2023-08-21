Video: George Brannigan Gets Loose in Pila Bike Park for 'Search & Destroy'

Aug 21, 2023
by UR Team  



In the world of mountain biking, certain destinations hold a special place in the hearts of riders, and for George Brannigan, Pila is undoubtedly one of them. The allure of Pila's trails and the memories woven into its dusty turns have drawn him back time and time again.



photo

photo


bigquotesI've always wanted to do an edit at Pila. It’s always been one of my all-time favourite places to come and ride. Definitely top 3. And I have so many fond memories of ripping sick dusty turns over the years here. I think it suits my style too, haha so I’m stoked to finally do something here!George Brannigan



photo

photo


With a reputation that precedes itself, Pila's magnetic pull has drawn riders from around the globe with the sickest trails and corners that rival any location around the world. George's excitement to get back here and create an edit was a high priority. Enjoy as George goes on a Search & Destroy mission in this Pila edit.


photo

photo
photo

photo


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos George Brannigan


Author Info:
urteam avatar

Member since Mar 10, 2010
261 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The New RockShox Vivid Ultimate Shock
63509 views
Fox Patent Shows Hollow Fork Crown for Increased Air Volume
44087 views
Review: Formula Cura 4 Brakes
40667 views
Spotted: RockShox Flight Attendant XC Shock
37157 views
Tech Briefing: August 2023
36468 views
First Ride: Wildwood Cycles Titanium Trail Bike
36039 views
First Look: Rulezman Releases Super Short 15 & 18mm Stems
35933 views
Rose Announces New Scrub Aluminum DH / Park Bike
32578 views

3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Looks exactly how I feel when I ride my bike. Well done
  • 2 0
 Great Stuff George
  • 1 0
 Must be nice to get free wheels





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049439
Mobile Version of Website