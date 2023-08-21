Video: George Brannigan Gets Loose in Pila Bike Park for 'Search & Destroy'

In the world of mountain biking, certain destinations hold a special place in the hearts of riders, and for George Brannigan, Pila is undoubtedly one of them. The allure of Pila's trails and the memories woven into its dusty turns have drawn him back time and time again.
|I've always wanted to do an edit at Pila. It’s always been one of my all-time favourite places to come and ride. Definitely top 3. And I have so many fond memories of ripping sick dusty turns over the years here. I think it suits my style too, haha so I’m stoked to finally do something here!—George Brannigan
With a reputation that precedes itself, Pila's magnetic pull has drawn riders from around the globe with the sickest trails and corners that rival any location around the world. George's excitement to get back here and create an edit was a high priority. Enjoy as George goes on a Search & Destroy mission in this Pila edit.