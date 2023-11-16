Video: George Brannigan Tears Up Christchurch Bike Park

I always love going to Christchurch, I’v got a lot a good memories with racing and riding there. And it’s cool to finally do en edit there too! I’m back pretty much every summer so I’m keen to shred the trails again and find some new gaps! — George Brannigan

Jumps for show, corners for dough! George Brannigan takes the big rig to Christchurch Bikepark to do some unorthodox landscaping and keep the speed building as the Southern Hemisphere heads into spring/summer.George had a tough year on the race bike, dealing with an unknown illness throughout the season, so it was good to get the downhill bike out for some filming and shred some laps in Christchurch.