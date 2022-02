The New Zealand Nationals always have a selection of great tracks and this was no different. George Brannigan battled it out with Blenki and Tuhoto-Ariki for the top spot on a slick and greasy track in Nelson and came away with a 2nd place finish. Jump on board for a full run down the slick track as George makes his way onto the box despite a small mistake early on in his run that may have cost him that top spot.